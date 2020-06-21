The Last of Us Part 2’s Metacritic Page Shows How Broken Numerical Scores Are

See Games Differently

Despite The Last of Us Part 2’s mixed critical reception, review score aggregator Metacritic shows it with a critical score of 95 out of 100, with a plethora of 10/10s developer Naughty Dog has been happy to tout. The user scores, meanwhile, sit at an abysmal 3.5 out of 10, based on over 31,000 reviews and counting, over 20,000 of which are negative. All of these numbers are meaningless.

User reviews on Metacritic began pouring in almost as soon as the game launched. Much of this was likely review bombing, a practice in which people intentionally flood a game with negative reviews. Forbes noted that the game had over 5,000 user reviews only a half-day into release, suggesting “unless people are doing blitzing speed runs and then immediately going to Metacritic to post angry 0/10 reviews…something fishy is clearly going on.”

The game hasn’t even been out for two full days in the US; running at 25-30 hours, it’s unlikely many of these negative reviews, even taking into account regions where the game launched sooner, are from people who’ve finished it. A vocal contingent of players has been set against The Last of Us Part 2 since its 2018 E3 trailer showed lead character Ellie in a lesbian relationship, and even more joined the fray following April’s leaks. On Metacritic, a large portion of reviews reflect this, calling director Neil Druckmann “Cuckman” and railing against the game’s “SJW propaganda.” “This is a political statement, not a video game,” wrote one user.

Other negative reviews are more reasoned, taking complaints with the game’s story, citing plotholes and unlikeable characters. “Unfortunately, this sequel destroys the remarkable achievements of the first game,” wrote one reviewer. “Once you’ve finished it it literally has been for nothing!” wrote another. Many players disliked what the game does to some of its beloved characters, with one writing that a character’s story was “a complete insult to the character.”

The Last Of Us 2: The Kotaku Australia Review

While the negative reviews far, far outweigh the positive ones, there are also over 800 mixed reviews as of this writing, and over 8,500 positive ones. “Unmatched facial expressions, incredible level and audio design and phenomenal graphics make this one of the most beautiful worlds ever created… The story is shocking and real,” reads one early positive review.

For comparison, the generally reviled Fallout 76 for PS4 has a critical score of 53 against a user score of 2.8, based on 4,601 reviews. The disastrous Anthem has a critical 54 versus a user score of 3.5, based on 1,268 reviews. Mass Effect 3, whose contentious ending drew so much ire developer Bioware changed it, has a 93 critical score against a 5.7 based on 1,921 reviews. These critical numbers don’t all reflect the many sites that don’t use review scores, or ones that have dropped numbers or altered how they’re utilised — Polygon, for instance, stopped using numbered scores in 2018, while IGN removed decimal scores in January. (Kotaku, meanwhile, has never used numbers.) In all these cases, however, both the critical and user scores on Metacritic seem to paint at least some reasonable picture of these games’ receptions.

Whether The Last of Us Part 2’s mind-bending amount of negative reviews are from players predisposed to hate the game or those who legitimately found it lacking, the discrepancy between the critical and user scores is notable. There are a lot of problems with Metacritic: the effects ratings have on game developers and the ease with which players can abuse them, to name a few. Basing your sense of a game’s quality on numbered review scores is itself a fool’s errand; Metacritic scores fail to take into account the diverse critical opinions of the game (several user reviews accuse these positive critical scores of being paid for) and the plentiful non-scored reviews (such as Kotaku’s, among others).

Someone looking at critical scores alone would believe the game was widely beloved, only to be faced with the onslaught of negative user reviews that might lead even the most sceptical reader to believe something was amiss on the critical end of things. That aside, the sheer amount and noise of the user reviews would make it even more difficult to tell how players actually feel about the game. Metacritic, for all it’s become a supposedly vital metric for assessing a game’s quality, here shows a bunch of meaningless numbers and a lot of rage, very little of which paint any picture of how players are actually finding the game.

If you want to know how The Last of Us Part 2 is, skip the maths. Read a review from some sites you trust, ask a friend what they think of it so far, or watch a bit of the game on YouTube before you buy it.

The Last Of Us Part 2: The Kotaku Review

Everything in The Last of Us 2 takes work. Every weapon reload, killing blow, and crafted item takes time and button presses. At times the game is painfully slow; even in the most action-packed sections you put in effort to move things forward. You’re paid for this work in a...

Tips For Playing The Last Of Us Part 2

It’s been seven years and an entire console generation, but we finally have another Last of Us game. Out today for PlayStation 4, The Last of Us Part 2 plays much like the first game: tight, third-person action set in open-ended levels with a heavy focus on stealth. Much like...

Naughty Dog Showed A Fake Last Of Us 2 Scene To Preserve One Of The Game’s Surprises

To be crystal clear, this video covers major spoilers for The Last of Us Part 2. If you’d prefer to go into this game totally cold, turn back now.

Here’s The Deal With The Last Of Us Part 2

The road to launch for The Last of Us: Part 2, out tomorrow for PlayStation 4, has been lined with questions. The leaks in April were one thing. The review conditions provided by Sony were another. We adhered to those guidelines, and signalled that to readers in our review. Of...

Comments

  • My major issue with review bombing in situations like this in particular?

    That journalists conveniently never acknowledge that there are very much cases of positive user reviews being left that are also fake.

    You don’t get to complain about the negative reviews while ignoring the positives like, “All these positive 10’s are fine and totally legitimate!”

    It goes both ways. And some so-called ‘journalists’ need to stop acting like it doesn’t, and babbling on that the negative reviews are all just by angry virgins or other nonsense bullshit like I’ve seen since TLoU 2 came out.

    Reply

  • I played it, really didn’t enjoy the game to be honest. Wasn’t sure if I was playing to be revolted, or what the heck I was actually playing for. Yeah it’s pretty, but the story is really quite average.

    But don’t mention that out loud on the internet lest you be tarred with the user conspiracy brush.

    Yeah no, I just didn’t like it.

    Reply

  • If anyone thinks that most of the negative review bombing is becuase Ellie is a lesbian then they’re being foolish.

    The game for sure is being review bombed by angry fans, this could also be becuase of ND’s crunch culture or the firing of Amy Hennig most of the negative reviews are from some of the major plot leaks before the games release (need a spoiler tag) inperticular.

    I wouldn’t trust game reviews either when your livelyhood depends on clicks (ad revenue) and you are continually giving out actual honest reviews that aren’t high you run the risk of being blacklisted by the developer/publisher

    Getting blacklisted and losing the ability to get early copy so you can have time before the review embargo lifts hits the hip pocket, no one is going to read a review after the game releases if they can read several a week before.

    Another thing to take into account is Dave Chappelle special sticks and stones, for a number of days only ten reviews from “critics” were aloud on RT all at 0% when user reviews came out it hit the high 90’s.

    Reviews have been tainted for as long as they have existed in the case of TLOU2 I would assume the game is actually better than the user reviews just like Mass Effect 3 as the article mentions (besides the ending).

    Reply

  • I do not like review bombing but I can see where some of the fans are coming from. I loved the first game, bought the collectors edition for part 2 and have roughly played around 10 hours of the story so far and all I can say from what i’ve played is that the story is pretty bad as compared to the first game, the gameplay is terrific and probably better than the first game, I enjoy the stealth sections of the game and have been in some pretty intense battles but the story just brings it down a lot for me.

    I have seen some of the leaks and I am not looking forward to playing the second half of the game where I have to play as I character I know I just cannot learn to sympathize with but I will give it a chance and ride it out until the end and see how it goes. Other than those points I’ve been enjoying the game so far and love playing as Ellie

    Reply

  • Frankly, this is why I trust Steam’s user reviews over EITHER side of metacritic – user reviews or critic. It’s a part of why I’ve scoffed so hard at Epic refusing to implement user reviews on their store, claiming that it’s worse than doing your research elsewhere.

    User reviews don’t even require the user to have bought the game and should be soundly distrusted for obvious reasons. And critic reviews that boil down to a number, at least, are… deeply flawed. Hell, even the fact of being establishment adds a layer that distorts the value of the review.

    I’ve found that games journalists get to know and really like developers, and they have more of an insight into what goes on behind the scenes. I can’t help but think that kind of familiarity and sympathy for the work adds a somewhat more forgiving lens than Joe Consumer needs, to evaluate whether they’re just… going to enjoy the game.

    I’ve found my tastes so badly out of synch with so many publications at this point that at this point, I don’t think I can can trust critics any more than I can trust brigading douchebag users who haven’t bought the game.

    At least a scroll through the Steam reviews will tell you that people who put fucking money down either do or don’t recommend it, and you’ll quickly get the vibe of whether it’s because it’s art that you ‘should’ experience, even if it’s not fun, or if it’s janky but fun, or if the jank gets in the way of the fun… the speed-read aggregate of those little ups and downs give you a kind of insight that neither a number nor a thousand word essay can.

    Reply

