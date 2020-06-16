Kickstart Your Dream Career In Games With Lenovo Legion’s Epprenticeship

Working in games is pretty cool. It’s no wonder that 60 per cent of Australians have recently considered a long-term career in gaming.

Recent research by Lenovo has proven just how popular a career in games is among Australians, but this same research also identified that only 19 per cent of hopefuls know how to build their desired career. To combat this, Lenovo is now offering a local games apprenticeship for budding Aussie gamers ⁠— and you could be in the running.

The Lenovo Legion Gaming Epprenticeship program will award a wily Aussie gamer with a $5,000 cash prize alongside an entire Lenovo gaming/streaming set-up and one-on-one mentoring sessions with prominent Aussie games specialists. These training sessions will help the selected Lenovo Epprentice learn about key aspects of the local games industry including streaming, content creation, building games and learning competitive gaming skills.

One of these mentoring sessions will be with former Good Game host and Aussie gaming legend Stephanie ‘Hex’ Bendixsen. She’ll be joined by representatives from the University of Queensland Union Esports and Peter Curulli, founder and managing director of Game On AUS and other prominent gaming projects.

“To be able to help another passionate gamer learn the tools of the trade to achieve their dream job, just like I have been lucky enough to do, is such a privilege,” Bendixsen said in a press release provided to Kotaku Australia.

The program is the perfect opportunity for enthusiastic gamers to branch out and explore a potential career in games. From esports to streaming, writing or development, the Australian games industry is filled with so many great opportunities for growth.

If you want to get started with your Lenovo Epprentice application, here’s what the team is looking for.

Application Criteria

Lenovo is looking a “passionate” and “knowledge-hungry” gamer who aims to kickstart their career in games. Whether you’re into FPS shooters or MMORPGs, Lenovo has left the criteria wide open.

All you need is a passion for games and the drive to get involved within the local games industry.

To enter your application, head to the Legion Epprentice website and submit a short video explaining why you want to be the newest Lenovo Legion Gaming Epprentice.

Your next career move could start here.