Long Lines In Japan For Uniqlo Face Masks

While some people in the United States are refusing to wear masks, people in Japan are lining up for them.
Lines for masks were actually common earlier this year during the initial novel coronavirus outbreak, with mask shortages causing people to wait in front of drugstores for the latest shipments.
Now, however, it has become easy to find disposable masks. So, why are people waiting for Uniqlo ones? These “Airism Comfort Conditioning Technology” masks are made with Uniqlo’s cooling, fast-drying fabric. The washable masks, which are three to a pack for under $US10 ($15), have three layers to block bacteria as well as pollen. (The masks even block ultraviolet rays!) As the country continues to get hot and humid during summer, cool masks are a must.
Long lines formed in Tokyo, Osaka and elsewhere. In small locations, hundred of people waited for hours to buy the mask.
いや〜ユニクロのエアリズム マスク並んでるね〜いや〜並んでるね〜 pic.twitter.com/qHBEEJNNgF
— 麻生太郎（がち本人） (@monsutotarouman) June 18, 2020
エアリズムマスク恐るべし！
本日販売開始で即完売ですね。
イベント時のパチ屋みたいw#ユニクロ #エアリズムマスク pic.twitter.com/5XAtNrJfhT
— 冥王 テトリス (@pskansaips) June 19, 2020
There was even restrained running!
#ユニクロ #マスク
ちゃんと歩くと馬鹿をみる pic.twitter.com/XUbMbYWo0T
— カニちゃん (@scooter_daylife) June 19, 2020
With attempts at social distancing.
UNIQLOの密感 pic.twitter.com/BpTYjElyV3
— せぇの(^ω^) (@seeno6) June 19, 2020
Though, not everyone could practice said social distancing.
開店2時間前‼︎
まじか…
雨の中マスクの為に並ぶけど、
寒い…風邪引きそう…#マスク#ユニクロマスク pic.twitter.com/DeRVGnaD81
— はちみつライダー???? (@Pooh3rider) June 19, 2020
たぶん300人の30番目くらい。#ユニクロマスク pic.twitter.com/O7Hqs1pNw0
— はる (@harumichi0513) June 19, 2020
UNIQLOグランフロント店前、こんなんクラスター起きたらどないするんやろ…。密、密、密。
UNIQLOの対策あかんやろ。#ユニクロマスク pic.twitter.com/uI2YgIqMtT
— VISSELISTA12 (@netsusama000008) June 19, 2020
ユニクロマスクすごー苦笑
レイクの端にあるのに、真ん中まで行列できてるし???????????? pic.twitter.com/FfDSirTuui
— mk33685⚡⚡⚡ (@mk33685) June 19, 2020
#ユニクロ
#エアリズムマスク
こんなになるのに対策無し。
企業姿勢が問われる。
ニュース見たけど事前にマスコミと打ち合わせた店舗は対策したんだろうけど、あんなにちゃんとしてないし…
抽選販売とか整理券とかなんかできたでしょ？ pic.twitter.com/uJa33Ihppl
— mcanrkeik (@mcanrkeik) June 19, 2020
11時開店のところが既に30人は並んでるな#ユニクロ#マスク pic.twitter.com/pWRsEW8dbH
— あちゃーちゃ???? (@zun_docoberorin) June 18, 2020
【ユニクロのマスク 大阪・梅田でも行列】
撮影した人によると、オープンから入店まで30分。
Sサイズは売り切れだったということです。 pic.twitter.com/eVxhrTqLZY
— 日テレNEWS / 日本テレビのニュース・速報 (@news24ntv) June 19, 2020
吉祥寺のユニクロに大行列が！！
今日はユニクロのエアリズムマスクの発売日なので、皆さんマスク購入のために並んでいるんですね????
洗濯機で洗える素材で繰り返し使用できるマスクなので気になった方は手に入れてみてはいかがでしょうか？#ユニクロ#エアリズムマスク #ユニクロマスク pic.twitter.com/dXOi2Vb2Ib
— エコロジスト健司 (@kenji_Ecology) June 19, 2020
心斎橋筋商店街のユニクロ
マスクの行列????????#ユニクロ #ユニクロマスク #心斎橋 pic.twitter.com/odEH5KpWuB
— 大阪 不動産 shima (@design0124) June 19, 2020
本日発売のユニクロマスク エアリズム
アリオ柏店は整理券の配布は一切なし
ユニクロ店からのお知らせも一切なし
アリオ柏の入場口を一斉に解放し早い者勝ち状態
いくらなんでもふざけすぎでしょ❗ pic.twitter.com/HIZQ5Gzhse
— リリカル(☆∀☆)サンシャイン (@JzWOqCaJcjlMUV5) June 19, 2020
ユニクロマスク長蛇の列､何人買えるのか聞いても分かりませんって???? pic.twitter.com/QGarr0TEzc
— yamachan上新庄 (@yamacha26805904) June 19, 2020
And the inevitable sellouts.
ユニクロ練馬店。
マスク、10時の開店時に既に700枚完売。
７時前から並ぶ人がいたので９時に整理券を配って９時半に開店したそうです。
次回入荷はあさって日曜日。
隣の人が「５時に来なきゃ」とか言ってる。
すごいね。#ユニクロマスク #ユニクロ練馬店 pic.twitter.com/flNtTny1IA
— くみあ (@drama_dagisuki) June 19, 2020
ユニクロの販売方法に批判も
大行列のユニクロマスク、使用者からは評価分かれる 「フィット感が良い」「けっこう息苦しい」https://t.co/7Ob1IBe9tt pic.twitter.com/NVcJEEuguz
— ねとらぼ (@itm_nlab) June 19, 2020
According to Nikkei, the Uniqlo website crashed in Japan due to demand for the masks. Uniqlo, however, will be making 500,000 of these masks every week, so expect demand to normalize. Eventually.
Japan has had a culture of using masks dating back to at least the 1918 pandemic. In non-covid-19 times, people wear them when they are sick or suffering from seasonal allergies. Up to now, that same mask culture might have helped the novel coronavirus from spreading widely throughout the country.
