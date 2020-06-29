See Games Differently

The Art Of Magic: The Gathering’s Core 2021 Set

Images: Wizards of the Coast

The art is always one of the best parts of any Magic: The Gathering set, and today we’ve got a ton to show off.

Wizards of the Coast has just finished releasing the Core 2021 set, which dropped last week. The set is bringing back a ton of old favourites like Jolrael, Baneslayer Angel, and new planeswalkers like Basri Ket. And dogs that just kill opposing artifacts and enchantments, just because.

So there’s a lot of fun stuff to play with in the set itself. But today is all about enjoying the other neat part of every Magic expansion.

Wizards of the Coast has supplied a massive tranche of art from the M21 core set. There’s heaps of adorable creatures, including two very good boys, some great high fantasy demons, some great portraits of the time lord Teferi, and just a superb mix of environments and styles.

Below you’ll find the names for every artist responsible. Just click on the name to head to their relevant ArtStation profile or Instagram page.

Rudy Siswanto

Adam Paquette

magic the gathering art core 2021 set 1 magic the gathering art core 2021 set 1 magic the gathering art core 2021 set 1 magic the gathering art core 2021 set 1

Caroline Gariba

magic the gathering art core 2021 set caroline gariba 1magic the gathering art core 2021 set caroline gariba 1

Ekaterina Burmak

G-host Lee

Yongjae Choi

magic the gathering art core 2021 set g-yongjae choi 1

Victor Adame

magic the gathering art core 2021 set victor adame minguez 1 magic the gathering art core 2021 set victor adame minguez 1 magic the gathering art core 2021 set victor adame minguez 1

Ilse Gort

magic the gathering art core 2021 set ilse gort 1 magic the gathering art core 2021 set ilse gort 1 magic the gathering art core 2021 set ilse gort 1 magic the gathering art core 2021 set ilse gort 1

Anna Steinbauer

Anna_Steinbauer_Liliana_Waker_of_the_Dead-1

Chris Rahn

Jason Rainville

Jason_Rainville__Stomps_Hurloon_General-1

Jehan Choo

Lindsey Look

Ryan Pancoast

Svetlin Velinov

Svetlin_Velinov__Traitorous_Greed-1

Just absolutely stunning. If you want to enjoy more great art, you can see some excellent work from other artists and video games, like Cyberpunk 2077 or the latest Ori, below.

Alex Walker is Kotaku's editor, who writes about the video games industry.

