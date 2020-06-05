Wizards of the Coast announced today’s livestream event featuring previews of the Core 2021 set will be delayed until Friday, June 5th at 7 a.m. PST. This delay also affects updates to MTG: Arena and Online that would have implemented the latest banned and restricted ruleset.
Magic: The Gathering Core 2021 Set Reveal Delayed
