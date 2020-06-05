Eight Rare Games That Are Worth A Lot Of Money

All The Australian Times For Not-E3 2020

New Video Offers Another Glimpse Of Long-Lost Avengers Game

Magic: The Gathering Core 2021 Set Reveal Delayed

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Wizards of the Coast announced today’s livestream event featuring previews of the Core 2021 set will be delayed until Friday, June 5th at 7 a.m. PST. This delay also affects updates to MTG: Arena and Online that would have implemented the latest banned and restricted ruleset.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

feature pc-gaming the-bests thebests

The 24 Best Classic PC Games

There’s never been a better time to play games on PC. Not only does the PC get the lion’s share of the best new games, PC gamers can choose from a back catalogue that makes even the most stocked console library look paltry.
au bethesda e3 e3-2019 feature limited-run microsoft pc-gaming-show pc-gaming-show-2019 square-enix ubisoft uploadvr

All The Australian Times For Not-E3 2020

We're not far away from the annual madness of E3 season, even if E3 itself has been officially cancelled. Here's all the times you need to plan ahead.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles