The New Cyberpunk: The Promise Of A Brighter Video Game Future

The 24 Best Classic PC Games

Backwards Compatibility Is An Essential Feature For Next Gen Consoles

Mario And Luigi Make Magnificent Mechs

Illustration: Clogtwo, Silent Sirens

Singapore-based artist ClogTwo makes wonderfully detailed works imagining mechanical art. His Mechasoul series imagines iconic characters as pilots inside their own massive mechs. Mario and Luigi are the subjects of his latest work, and they are magnificent.

The brothers Mario prepare for battle inside giant robot versions of themselves. Cutaways show off the insides of shock-absorbing brick-busting fists. If you look closely at the boys in their cockpits, they’re controlling the metal constructs with Nintendo Switch consoles. Let’s hope they don’t suffer from Joy-Con drift, or the Mushroom Kingdom is doomed.

Illustration: Clogtwo, Silent Sirens

The Mario and Luigi Mechasoul prints are available for preorder now through June 5 at the Silent Sirens store (via ToysREvil). $US130 ($189) secures a set of embossed and numbered prints. These brothers cannot be split up. I wouldn’t be surprised if they joined together to form an even larger, more powerful mechanical plumber.

Illustration: Clogtwo, Silent Sirens

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

feature pc-gaming the-bests thebests

The 24 Best Classic PC Games

There’s never been a better time to play games on PC. Not only does the PC get the lion’s share of the best new games, PC gamers can choose from a back catalogue that makes even the most stocked console library look paltry.
8k amd au feature tag-playstation ps5 ray-tracing sony

Sony's PlayStation 5: Price, Games, Release Date, Specs And All The Custom Tech

The next generation of consoles launches at the end of the year, but there are plenty of key questions to be answered before release. After months of rumours, Sony finally lifted the lid on the console's architecture, revealing more about what the console can do. Here's what we know so far.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles