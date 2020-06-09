Mass Effect: Andromeda Is Better With Mods

Sony Will Now Reveal The PlayStation 5 On June 12

A journey across the stars always sounds fun, but even more so when you haven’t seen the sun in weeks. Stuck in my small apartment during a global pandemic, I recently became so desperate for an escape that I booted up Mass Effect: Andromeda.

The deeply flawed sci-fi role-playing game was received poorly in 2017, and it remains to be frowned upon by many in the gaming community.

But it turns out that just a few mods can go a long way, as you’ll see in the video above.

Mods featured:

Alan Torres is a freelance Video Producer, and Kotaku is his favourite games site on the Citadel. Follow him here: @alan7615

  • nzstagnz @nzstagnz

    I've pretty much always been a Playstation player so never played the original Mass Effect Trilogy.
    I loved Andromeda on release and couldn't understand all the hate. Sure it has it's problems but nowadays what game doesn't.
    Good to see some are coming around on it.

