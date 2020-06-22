Min Min From Arms Will Be The Next Smash Bros. Fighter

We knew the next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter would be a character from ARMS. We just didn’t know who. Today, while broadcasting from his home, Masahiro Sakurai announced the new fighter for Nintendo’s crowd-pleasing crossover fighting game: Min Min.

True to her source material, Min Min isn’t a great close-combat fighter. Her standard attacks are mostly long-range, which can leave her a little bit open but at least protects her from Ike’s ridiculously unfair counters.

She can also turn both of her arms — whoops, ARMS — into “dragons,” and send them both in different directions. With some dexterity, you can keep multiple enemies at bay. Her up special, the arms — sorry, sorry, ARMS — jump, is truly bonkers. Use it on the ground to launch up into the blast zone. Use it in the air, however, and it’ll become a hook attack, allowing you to grab mid-air enemies and slam them into the ground.

Sakurai also showed off a new stage, Spring Stadium. It’s no Final Destination, but it looks a bit more straightforward than some other recent DLC stages. If anything, it’s a remixed version of Battlefield, the franchise mainstay. One cool twist: If you leave items on, a drone will periodically drop them onto the stage.

Finally, we got a look at some of the Mii Fighter costumes, featuring characters from ARMS, Splatoon, Tekken, and Fallout (Vault Boy!). They’ll be available for $US0.75 ($1) a piece.

Min Min will become available as part of Ultimate’s second Fighter’s Pass on June 29. If you have Ultimate’s second Fighters Pass, you’ll get her automatically. Otherwise, she’s available for $US6 ($9) piecemeal.