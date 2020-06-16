New Game For Treatment Of ADHD Requires A Prescription

A new game designed to treat some ADHD symptoms in kids aged 8-12 has been officially approved by the The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, meaning that anyone who wants to attempt treating children with the game needs to get a prescription first.

As AP report, it’s not only the first time the organisation has approved the use of “digital therapy” for the treatment of ADHD, but it’s also “the first time the agency has ever authorised marketing of a game-based therapy for any condition”.

The game, called EndeavorRx, uses a combination of sensory and motor challenges to “help the player improve cognitive functioning”.

You can see a trailer courtesy of The Verge below.