New Giant Evangelion Attraction Opening In Japan

Brian Ashcraft

Published 3 hours ago: June 29, 2020 at 10:00 pm -
Photo: Eva Kyoto Base
This October, Eva Kyoto Base will open at Toei Kyoto Studio Park in Kyoto. The attraction features 14.94 m-tall Evangelion Unit-01 bust with a photo spot for visitors.

Photo: Eva Kyoto Base

Via Oricon, these press photos feature maiko, decked out in beautiful kimono. Because Kyoto, I guess!

Photo: Eva Kyoto Base

There is also a cockpit photo spot as well, and according to Otakuma, Toei Kyoto Studio Park says it’s the first attraction of its kind in which folks can experience what it’s like getting in an Eva — even if said Eva doesn’t move or do anything, really.

Photo: Eva Kyoto Base
  • Why do they tease me with such things when i won’t legally be able to visit until at least mid next year apparently.
    hmmmm, ‘legally’. Anyone know any good smugglers?

