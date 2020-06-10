Win This $5399 65-Inch OLED TV For Your Gaming Room

New Toy Story X Reebok Pump Sneakers Are Very, Very 1995

Clothing store BAIT, Reebok and Disney have gone incredibly 90s with this pair of Instapump Furys, taking the 1994 sneaker and dressing it up in a Woody and Buzz livery that is incredibly fun to look at.

I’m not sure about wearing them, but looking, definitely fun.

Your eyes aren’t deceiving you on the colour matchup, either. There aren’t two different pairs available, just one, with Buzz on the left foot and Woody on the right.

BAIT is selling them in a raffle for $US200 ($287).

  wozowski

    I don't know where you were in 1995, but I was in my sneaker buying prime and I can hands down tell you nothing looked as ugly as these.

