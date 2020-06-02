Next Call Of Duty Seasons Delayed Because "Now Is Not The Time"

The latest rollout of new Call of Duty content, for Modern Wafare, Warzone and Call of Duty: Mobile, has been postponed due to the current violent police actions against American citizens.

A short statement released by Activision says that “while we all look forward to playing” the new stuff, “right now it’s time for those speaking up for equality, justice and change to be seen and heard”.

“We stand alongside you”.

The new seasons will be pushed back to “later dates”.