Nintendo Confirms Another 140,000 Accounts Were Possibly Breached In April

Earlier this year, Nintendo confirmed the possibility that as many 160,000 Nintendo Accounts were breached in a hack. Today, Nintendo announced another 140,000 or so more accounts could have been accessed. 

That means a total of around 300,000 accounts could have been breached. Nintendo pointed out in an update today that less than one per cent of all Nintendo Network ID users.

Earlier this spring, the company has disabled the NNID login function and reset the passwords of the affected accounts. Nintendo is asking users to turn on two-factor authentication. Nintendo contacted those whose accounts were accessed and reimbursed unauthorised purchases. The company will continue to take those actions for additional effected accounts but it added that the majority of NNID users have already been reimbursed.

The Nintendo Network IDs were originally connected to the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS systems.

  • ruddaga @ruddaga

    Man when it comes to Online.. Nintendo ARE THE BEST!

    **dramatization... might not actually be the best!

