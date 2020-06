Nintendo’s stocks have hit a two-year high in Japan over second-wave covid-19 concerns.

Nintendo’s stocks have hit a two-year high in Japan over second-wave covid-19 concerns. “The stock had been struggling the past two months with demand for stay-at-home stocks dropping as the economy re-opened…” said analyst Katsuyuki Fujii. “But as fears for the second wave of coronavirus grow, people are taking a second look at those stocks.”