No Man's Sky Gets Crossplay Between PlayStation 4, Xbox One, And PC

Screenshot: Hello Games

They’re going to have to change the game’s name to Everybody’s Sky, as Hello Games replaces the entire network backend of their procedurally-generated space opera No Man’s Sky to open up crossplay across all game platforms. Now PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC players will be able to explore the game’s space lanes together.

Tomorrow marks the release of the new Windows 10 version of No Man’s Sky, as well as its addition to Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass for PC. What better time than an expected massive influx of new players to tie all three hardware platforms together?

Starting tomorrow, No Man’s Sky players across all platforms will be able to group up and take on missions together. Areas with random multiplayer interactions will draw players from all platforms. Players will be able to identify others on their own platform with an icon. According to the update notes on the official website, they’ve even re-enabled PS4 voice chat for the occasion, though I expect that to be turned off shortly after PS4 players being speaking.

Screenshot: Hello Games

I kid. No Man’s Sky has an outstanding community across all of its platforms, and tomorrow they become one big happy crossplay family.

  • Kasterix @kasterix

    I don't think the turnaround of this game will ever stop being impressive... And this just adds another notch on top of it.

    0

