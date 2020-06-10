Win This $5399 65-Inch OLED TV For Your Gaming Room

The Command & Conquer Remaster Is Just Excellent

Nintendo Confirms Another 140,000 Accounts Were Possibly Breached In April

NYC Prisoners Given $15 Bootleg Game Boys

Photo: Daily News

Because prison visits and social mingling have been curtailed recently as part of Covid-19 precautions, the New York City Department of Corrections have decided to buy 5500 handheld gaming machines at a cost of $US15 ($22) each to try and give inmates at the city’s prisons something else to do.

As the Daily News reported last month, the handhelds—which look like Game Boys but most definitely are not—were purchased in March from a distributor for a total of $US82,500 ($118,475), and came in red, blue and yellow variants. They’ve been handed out to the 3800 prisoners still in detention at places like Rikers Island (many inmates on minor sentences have been freed as part of prison system’s attempts to curb the spread of Covi-19 in jails).

They’re clearly a version of those shitty “1000-in-1" systems that include a bunch of pre-loaded stuff, but interestingly—for Nintendo’s lawyers if nobody else—every version I’ve seen matching this case design online is also advertising that it’s loaded with a bunch of bootleg Nintendo/Capcom/Konami games.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au bethesda e3 e3-2019 feature limited-run microsoft pc-gaming-show pc-gaming-show-2019 square-enix ubisoft uploadvr

All The Australian Times For Not-E3 2020

It's been hard to keep up with this year's string of not-E3 announcements, due to all the cancellations and postponements. Here's the Aussie times you need.
au command-and-conquer-remastered-collection ea feature petroglyph

The Command & Conquer Remaster Is Just Excellent

It's 2020 and I'm writing about a) EA re-releasing Command & Conquer and b) absolutely recommending everyone buy it. What a weird timeline we live in.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles