Official Space Invaders Branded Japanese Booze

Brian Ashcraft

Published 11 hours ago: June 15, 2020 at 9:30 pm -
Filed to:japan
space invaderstaito
Image: Taito
Image: Taito

Earlier this month, Kotaku reported that Pac-Man, Yakuza, and Sega were all getting their own branded Japanese sake. They’re not alone! According to Famitsu, Space Invaders is, too.

Next month, Space Invaders Sake is going on sale in Japan. The sakes — a pure rice junmai, a pure rice junmai ginjo, and a pure rice junmai daiginjo — were all brewed by the excellent Masuda Tokubee Shoten brewery in Kyoto.

Image: Taito

The brewery was established in 1675, making it one of the oldest in Kyoto’s Fushimi brewing district, and its Tsuki no Katsura brand is excellent. I’m a big fan of the brewery — and sake in general, even writing an upcoming book about the drink.

As Gourmet Press notes, each bottle is priced at 3,000 yen ($41).

