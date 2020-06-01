One Japanese Bus Company's Solution To Travel In The Covid-19 Era

Willer Express is an overnight highway bus company that transports travels between locations like Tokyo and Osaka. For many, being on a bus for a long period of time sounds worrisome during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Kotaku previously introduced the company’s space buses.

As NHK reports, the bus company is trying its best to ensure the safety of passengers. The bus driver, decked out in a face shield and mask, checks each passenger’s temperature before boarding. In each seat, there is a white disposable cover attached to the grey sleep shade that passengers can use for social distancing, and the air on the bus is also filtered approximately every five minutes. These seem like good steps, I guess.

However, I wonder if face covers like this will be introduced on aeroplanes. The sleep shades probably seem ok if you were sleeping (that’s what they were used for pre-covid), but otherwise, with the added disposable cover they look even more unpleasant for claustrophobes.