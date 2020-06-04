Game Companies Say They're Supporting Black Lives Matter, But Few Are Offering Specifics

The New Cyberpunk: The Promise Of A Brighter Video Game Future

The 24 Best Classic PC Games

One Of League Of Legends' Greatest Players Retires At 23

Image: LoL Esports

One of the longest serving professional players in League of Legends has retired at the age of 23 after an eight-year career, with Jian 'Uzi' Zi-Hao forced out of the game due to repeated shoulder and hand injuries, type-2 diabetes and chronic stress.

Zi-Hao, who won the Mid-Series Invitational, reached the League World finals twice and won two titles of League's premier circuit in China, LPL, has been one of the greatest AD Carry players since professional League was established. Zi-Hao began professionally playing from 2012, not long after the game's full release.

Over the last four years, Zi-Hao played under Royal Never Give Up, a team whose parent company also owns Overwatch League's Chengdu Hunters.

Zi-Hao's longevity and time in the spotlight made him one of the most recognisable players in the game, alongside players like Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok. The Chinese AD Carry also gathered a large international fanbase thanks to his team's playstyle, which revolved around boosting Uzi's capacity to gain kills and individually dominate. Inside China, the League player beat out other Chinese celebrities, musicians and actors to win Weibo's Person of the Year award with over 486 million votes, highlighting League's enormous popularity in China.

In a translated version of his post on Weibu, and in a televised interview with Chinese state media, the player explained that the pain was so severe at times that he wasn't physically capable of holding a mouse.

In an announcement post, Royal Never Give Up said the player had amassed the injuries "over 8 years of high intensity training". But in a way, the writing was on the wall. Last year, Zi-Hao featured in a documentary produced by Riot and Nike, where players went to a high performance sports lab. After some evaluations, Zi-Hao revealed that doctors once told him that his arms had the capacity of someone twice as old, and that often his legs felt like they had no strength.

Zi-Hao's retirement is still fairly recent, so there has been little discussion as to whether Royal Never Give Up could have extended the player's career with better management. Part of the maturation of esports over the last five years has been a better understanding of the balance between physical training and time spent in-game, with the former specifically designed to stave off the sorts of injuries and downtime that Zi-Hao faced.

Nike, which remains a sponsor of Royal Never Give Up, posted an image on Weibu thanking Uzi for his achievements over the last eight years. Other professional players and teams have posted similar tributes.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

feature pc-gaming the-bests thebests

The 24 Best Classic PC Games

There’s never been a better time to play games on PC. Not only does the PC get the lion’s share of the best new games, PC gamers can choose from a back catalogue that makes even the most stocked console library look paltry.
au bethesda e3 e3-2019 feature limited-run microsoft pc-gaming-show pc-gaming-show-2019 square-enix ubisoft uploadvr

All The Australian Times For Not-E3 2020

We're not far away from the annual madness of E3 season, even if E3 itself has been officially cancelled. Here's all the times you need to plan ahead.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles