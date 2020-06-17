One Piece Just Hit Netflix

One Piece fans, heads up: Netflix Australia just added four seasons of the long-running pirate anime. It’s all dubbed in English too, if that’s your style.

The drop is a bit of a surprise, given that Netflix didn’t announce One Piece was coming to its Australian library in their monthly announcements. Still, it’s hard to argue with 130 episodes — all of which are available in English, or the original Japanese with subtitles. (If you don’t mind Netflix’s occasional liberties, or the part where the subtitles don’t match any of the mouth gaps.)

Just know if you do decide to hop on the One Piece train — or ship, as it were — you’re in for a real long ride. While 130 episodes sounds like a lot for Netflix, the series has been running for 20 seasons, with a total of 929 episodes at the time of writing.

And the series is still ongoing. One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda said last year, in an ideal world, that he’d like to have Monkey D. Luffy’s adventure wrapped up by 2024. The series was supposedly 80 percent finished back in 2018, although that doesn’t mean an awful lot when he was saying the series was 65 percent done in 2016. And 60 percent done in 2012.

We should expect more One Piece on Netflix soon, though. The service is working on a live-action adaptation, with Oda serving as an executive producer. Like most Netflix shows, the first season will have 10 episodes — unlike One Piece‘s animated first season, which has 53.

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: A One Piece live action is in the works! @OnePieceNetflix pic.twitter.com/gnuR5JgmXw — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 29, 2020

As an aside for anime fans, Netflix also announced that Cardcaptor Sakura and Pokemon Journeys: The Series would be landing on Netflix in the US. Neither have made their way to Netflix Australia, but we’ll let you know when they make the jump.