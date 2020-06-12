Players Are Using Destiny 2's New Grenade Launcher To One-Shot Raid Bosses

Behold Sanctified Mind, the big boss from last year’s Garden of Salvation Raid, instantly melting before the power of Destiny 2's new Witherhoard grenade launcher.

One of the best ways to find out how a new Destiny 2 gun stacks up against all the others is to test it out on the game’s hardest bosses, and that’s exactly what players have been doing with the Witherhoard exotic added earlier this week with the launch of Season of Arrivals. What they discovered is that it’s not just powerful, it’s basically broken, destroying some of the game’s toughest bosses in seconds.

WITHERHOARD VS CALUS IT INSTA KILLS HIM WTF pic.twitter.com/6mcegTg6GQ — Sweat (@Sweatcicle) June 10, 2020

While older raid bosses do naturally get easier as players continue to get more powerful, they don’t get this much easier. Combined with abilities that make enemies take more damage and mods that increase reload speed, Witherhoard has been demolishing the biggest enemies in seconds, a fact players have been quick to start taking advantage of.

It’s not clear why this is happening exactly. On normal enemies the Witherhoard seems to work as intended, clearing away small mobs by blasting them with blight which deals damage over time. When it comes to raid bosses though it appears to be glitched in some way, rapidly stacking exponentially more damage over time.

One of Destiny 2’s community managers confirmed on Twitter that it is indeed a bug and won’t be around for long, telling players to “enjoy it while it lasts.” So if you’ve been looking to breeze through some of the game’s older raids, now’s your chance.