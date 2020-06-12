Everything Sony Announced At The PlayStation 5 Reveal

After months of giving the loudspeaker to Microsoft, Sony's long-awaited reveal of their PlayStation 5 launch games — and what the console can do — finally aired.

The show began with a carefully animated 3D montage of the PlayStation logo in full white, before cutting to a montage of Sony's best PS4 and PSVR exclusives. It was then followed up with a trailer for Grand Theft Auto 5, which would be getting a "expanded and enhanced" version on the PS5 in 2021. Those with access to PS+ would get access to GTA Online for free, the show added.

Jim Ryan, Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO, then took front stage to confirm that Sony and Rockstar's partnership would continue.

"The content we've curated for today's event showcases how PS5 has inspired developers to create new experiences that are transformative," Ryan said. A note than appeared saying all game footage from that point "has been captured from PS5 systems", after which point Miles Moralis and Spider-Man 2 appeared.

The game would be released "holiday 2020".

Gran Turismo was also getting a sequel from Polyphony Digital — Gran Turismo 7 — with a new campaign mode. After a trailer, the stream cut to in-engine gameplay of the new menu, before transitioning to showcase some live footage of the racing and new UI.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart was next off the rank, showcasing a cut-scene and a hyper-quick set-piece that transitioned between several environments and battles. A new female character then appeared, although we weren't introduced to the new character's name.

The game will support ray-traced reflections, Insomniac confirmed after. Some pre-alpha footage of the game, featuring Ratchet, then showcased the various portals that appear in-game. The combat and combat wheel were familiar for fans of the Ratchet & Clank remake, but the UI and environmental detail is substantially more lush than the previous game.

Luminous Productions was up next with Project Athia, a third-person action-adventure featuring a protagonist capable of manipulating the elements to some degree. Little gameplay was shown, and no date was given.

Annapurna Interactive and B12 followed, initially showing some city slums with robots. A cat walked down the street, spying on a robot barbershop, before climbing to the top of a flagpole.

The game is called Stray, where you play as the cat. It's not out until 2021, and there was no mention of PS5 exclusivity.

After a brief showcase of the new DualSense controller, the next game was from Housemarque. Featuring a space explorer who is constantly reliving her last few moments, the game shows the character being infected by the world as she continues to travel.

It's called Returnal, but there's no release date as of yet. Sumo Digital was next with Sackboy: A Big Adventure, a 3D cutesy platformer with a lot of colour, woolly textures and some fun music.

No release date was given.

Next cab off the rack was a game from Lucid, featuring what looked like a futuristic, vibrant take on Destruction Derby. It's Destruction Allstars, and as most of the other games, there's no ETA on this one.

Ember Lab's Mike and Josh Grier then appeared to introduce their next title. Full of lush forests and cute, almost Studio Ghibli-esque creatures, a voice-over talked about the main characters helping troubled spirits.

It's Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and features third-person action-combat and some parrying. The art style was heavily Pixar-inspired.

Next up was a complete shift in aesthetic, featuring a string of anthropomorphic teenagers from a school called Volcano High. Goodbye: Volcano High is the full name of the game, and it'll be released in 2021.

Lorne Lanning then appeared to introduce Oddworld: Soulstorm, the next evolution in the long-running platformer series. The CG was several levels ahead, Abe's a bit more ripped, and there was even a short snippet of Abe removing his famous stitches.

Tango Gameworks then appeared with Ghostwire: Tokyo, a game first introduced a couple of years back. It's a creepier version of Tokyo, featuring a lot of humans whose hands look like they're possessed.

Ghostwire: Tokyo is a first-person game, showcasing what looks like a lot of hand-to-hand combat and spellcasting. The Bethesda game is due out in 2021.

