All The PlayStation Exclusives That Should Come To PC

Attitudes around console exclusives finding their way on PC are slowly changing. But even as we transition into a new generation and a new way of thinking, there are still legions of remarkable titles from Sony's exclusives that deserve a second lease of life on a new platform.

Dreams

The PC platform is the home of creators and modders galore, and there's no better fit for the legions of budding designers than Media Molecule's endless sandbox. Dreams is already incredibly well engineered for the PS4 as a level/map editor, but the extra precision you'd get from precise mouse placement would be handy when establishing some of those larger levels.

It'd unlock some of Dreams' potential, too. The game caps the size of levels to guarantee performance on all consoles. But if there was a concession to not enable cross-play between the Dreams ecosystem on PS4 and PC, Media Molecule could probably increase that limit to allow for the greater memory and performance of most gaming PCs. That'd enable even larger levels and creations never before seen, particularly on PC where titles like this ... don't really exist. Unless you just want to straight up make your own game, of course.

Wipeout HD Fury

Image: Supplied

Wipeout Omega Collection is outstanding, to be sure, and there are some excellent gravracers on the PC these days. Redout is an absolute blast, and BallisticNG is a cracking, lo-fi love letter to the original Wipeout.

The Omega Collection Makes Three Good Wipeout Games Even Better The Wipeout Omega Collection launches on PlayStation 4 today, combining all the content from Wipeout HD, Wipeout HD Fury and Wipeout 2048 into one gorgeously remastered package. It's a ridiculous amount of futuristic hover racing for $47.95. Let's hit some walls at incredibly high speeds! Read more

Of course, there's nothing quite like the original. Which was on PC, specifically DOS. Emulators have tried to fill the gap since then — and BallisticNG honestly does an outstanding job, especially with Steam Workshop support — but the real thing deserves a bit more love.

Persona 5

GIF: Kotaku

Hurry the hell up with this one, Atlus. Don't you like money?

Spider-Man

With talk of a follow-up in the works for the PS5 — particularly after Sony's acquisition of Insomniac — a second lease of life would be perfect for Parker's super-successful open-adventure. The game has already sold tens of millions of copies, and from a business perspective it'd be a savvy business move to give Spider-Man a second wind on PC.

Bloodborne

Talk of Bloodborne has been circulating for years, particularly as FromSoftware released Dark Souls 3, Dark Souls: Scholar of the First Sin and then Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Yet despite all of those, Bloodborne is still the favourite for many because of its design choices, its setting, how much there is to uncover, and just how compelling Bloodborne's world is.

Sony's Shawn Layden last year indicated that more PlayStation exclusives would get a wider release. "That said, you will see in the future some titles coming out of my collection of studios, which may need to lean into a wider installed base," he told Bloomberg at the time.

With Death Stranding about to hit the PC shortly and Horizon: Zero Dawn getting its own Steam page, the prospect of Bloodborne making the jump is becoming ever more tantalising. So naturally, more rumours have popped up this week.

You can play Bloodborne on PC with PS Now...or wait a little longer https://t.co/oDIc1tq2sf — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 4, 2020

For those just joining me, yes Bloodborne *will* be coming to PC, I've had it confirmed by a very trusted source, and I have a lot of faith in the company who's doing the port, you won't be disappointed. It genuinely is happening. pic.twitter.com/Gik2QA5J5q — Sloth Mom (@CaseyExplosion) June 4, 2020

Given that word is growing that Elden Ring won't appear for a while, a Bloodborne PC port would make a ton of sense to fill the void.

Everybody's Golf

Many, many years ago, there used to be this online Korean golf MMO called PangYa!. It was absurdist golf for weebs, if you had to distil the experience down as far as possible.

There were tournaments. It was silly as all hell. And it was the absolute best. The western version of the game was called Albatross18!, but everyone called it PangYa, because that's what all the characters said when they hit a good shot.

Everybody's Golf is basically the PS4 version of what PangYa! was. It's missing the part where you have wizards teeing off on battleships or sorceresses being onto the course from helicopters. But it's still that arcade multiplayer experience that would be great on a stream and with a wider audience.

Gran Turismo Sport

One of the best elements of Gran Turismo has been the expansion of its competitive circuit to give real-life driving licenses to the best Gran Turismo players. Given the expansion of sim racing worldwide, and the success virtual racing has had lately, a shot in the arm for GT Sport would do a world of good.

There's no lack of racing games available on PC, of course. But Gran Turismo's career progression is something that will always find a single-player audience wherever it is. And the legions of sim racers who already have PC and tri-monitor setups established for iRacing, Assetto Corsa, would undoubtedly appreciate giving GT a whirl.

Judgment

This one should come to PC eventually, with the work SEGA's been doing on the Yakuza games. I'd argue that Judgment is probably the one people should play first: it has all the same spirit of the Yakuza games, but you don't have to deal with years of character development and baggage. The design's also a little more refined, and you're still getting a great story, silly minigames, and tons of excellent over-the-top bits.

Seriously, just play Judgment. It's really, really good.

Finally Playing Judgment Again And Who The Heck Are Any Of These People The end of the year is always busy here at Kotaku. For many of us, it means a string of reviews to write and games to cover. I’ve gone from Monster Hunter to Greedfall and beyond. Getting the time to circle back and play a game that you missed out on is a fun treat. But hopping back into a game after some time away from it often means you’ve lost the plot, which can be particularly tricky if a game such as Judgment, which is packed with crimes, backstabbing and twists. Read more

What exclusives from the PlayStation library would you love to see make the jump to PC?