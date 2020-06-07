Please, No Flash Photography!

Screenshot: Twitter
This week on Snapshots we look at a lovely sunset, a smoking cowboy, some creepy birds, a big shark in Assassin’s Creed, and surprise a poor, little, critter with a bright flash of light.
Uncharted 4 (Screenshot: @NeoFulcrum, Twitter)
Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey (Screenshot: @G_Assassin90, Twitter)
Red Dead Redemption II (Screenshot: @XkardazX, Twitter)
Spider-Man (PS4) (Screenshot: @ORbis_vp, Twitter)
The Last Of Us (Screenshot: @Joshc_vp, Twitter)
Control (Screenshot: @BoredAloy, Twitter)
The Division 2 (Screenshot: @MisthosLiving, Twitter)
Control (Screenshot: @catsandbolts, Twitter)
Days Gone (Screenshot: @mr_geralt, Twitter)
Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey (Screenshot: @Cordox1, Twitter)
Spider-Man (PS4) (Screenshot: @SpiderSheriff, Twitter)
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Screenshot: @DrCaligari72, Twitter)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Screenshot: @SavageYmir, Twitter)
“Leave me alone, you damn paparazzi!”
Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favourite games.
If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.
