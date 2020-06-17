How To Watch The Latest Pokémon Presents In Australia

You know it’s a stacked month for gaming when a Pokémon presentation flies under the radar.

The latest Pokémon Presents event takes place late Wednesday night on YouTube. It coincides with the release of the new Isle of Armour DLC for Pokémon Sword and Shield, but a mysterious tweet from Pokémon‘s Twitter page indicates the presentation may be more than just a DLC showcase.

We have Pokémon news.

You want Pokémon news. ???? Sounds to us like you should tune in tomorrow at 6 a.m. PDT for #PokemonPresents! What do you think, Trainers? https://t.co/IHH4pyavUh pic.twitter.com/zEY0zzS04Q — Pokémon (@Pokemon) June 16, 2020

The news teased here could, of course, be a new look at the upcoming Crown Tundra DLC that’s set to follow the release of The Isle of Armour later in 2020.

Then again, Pokémon has made a habit of surprise-announcing multiple games in a year. They also seem to be fairly immune to leaks, with last year’s Pokémon Mystery Dungeon remaster surprising many. While it’s all purely speculation, there’s a chance Pokémon is holding onto something big for later in the year.

Nintendo’s 2020 games line-up is currently a massive mystery. So far, we’ve seen low key releases for titles like 51 Worldwide Games and the Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX spin-off. Outside of the massive launch for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, it hasn’t been a blockbuster year for Nintendo so far.

While the continued impacts of the coronavirus epidemic are likely to have scuppered some of Nintendo’s larger plans, we’re still likely to see some big titles launching towards the end of the year.

Paper Mario: The Origami King was surprise-announced for a July release a few weeks ago, but that still leaves Nintendo’s future first party releases wide open.

Could the latest Pokémon Presents give us a follow-up to the brilliant Let’s Go franchise? Pokémon Gold and Silver would make perfect sequels for Pikachu and Eevee. A new Pokémon Snap wouldn’t go unappreciated either.

We’ll just have to tune in to find out what Pokémon has planned.

Aussies can watch the latest edition of Pokémon Presents on Wednesday, June 17, 11pm AEST on YouTube.

What are you hoping to see in the latest Pokémon Presents broadcast? Anyone hoping for a remaster of the excellent (but obscure) Pokémon Conquest crossover? How about a true Mystery Dungeon sequel for Switch?

Sound off in the comments below.