See Games Differently

The Internet Reacts To Pokemon Unite, Pokemon’s First MOBA

1
Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 1 hour ago: June 25, 2020 at 9:46 am -
Filed to:au
internet reactspokemon unite

Pokemon getting a 5v5 MOBA spin-off wasn’t on my 2020 bingo card. But hey! Pokemon Unite is a thing we’ll all be able to play at some undisclosed date. Naturally, everyone felt quite strongly about it.

Announced overnight, Pokemon Unite is a 5v5 MOBA featuring Pokemon. It’s being made by Tencent and Timi, the latter being the same developers responsible for Call of Duty Mobile.

The game showed 10 playable characters below. The original three starters feature, as well as Pikachu, Gengar, Snorlax, Clefairy and Lucario.

But since literally no-one had picked Pokemon Unite for the surprise announcement, the response was … not kind.

Some users were confused by the “free to start” terminology, which Nintendo previously used when announcing Pokemon Cafe Mix recently.

The trailer on the official Pokemon channel has copped a similar reaction, with almost three times the downvotes to upvotes. A lot of the criticism there was levelled at Tencent’s involvement, raising concerns about microtransactions.

The official Pokemon sub-reddit made its feelings fairly clear.

pokemon unite internet reacts

Not all fans were against the idea of a Pokemon MOBA. But some fans wondered why Pokemon Unite wasn’t announced during last week’s Direct. Others also noted that a Pokemon MOBA is principally fine — but they’d have preferred it be fleshed out into a bigger game than what’s ordinarily released on mobile.

Supporters of the game pointed out that Tencent has their own esports world tour, and that Pokemon Unite will open up the franchise to a massive audience in China.

Also, this tweet aged rather well:

 

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is Kotaku's editor, who writes about the video games industry.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.