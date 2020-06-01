ACCC Forces EB Games To Offer Fallout 76 Refunds

Sony's PlayStation 5: Price, Games, Release Date, Specs And All The Custom Tech

This Week In Games: Hell March 2020 Edition

Pokémon Battle Academy Turns The Trading Card Game Into A Board Game

Photo: The Pokémon Company

Learning a trading card game that’s been around for a couple of decades can be daunting. Learning a board game, with a box filled with everything one needs and succinct rules, is much easier. So The Pokémon Company made the Pokémon Trading Card Game into a board game.

Launching worldwide towards the end of July, Pokémon Battle Academy presents the long-running trading card game in the simplest possible light. There are three pre-made 60-card decks featuring Mewtwo, Pikachu, and Charizard. Each deck has its own guide book. Battles take place on a special game board, designed to keep important card game information at players’ fingertips. If you can’t figure out the Pokémon Trading Card Game in this format, give up.

Image: The Pokémon Company

I’m feeling good about Pokémon Battle Academy as a means to finally get my kids into the card game. They understand boards and rules. They’ll probably still want to chew on the cards, but who can blame them? Those cards are tasty.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

8k amd au feature tag-playstation ps5 ray-tracing sony

Sony's PlayStation 5: Price, Games, Release Date, Specs And All The Custom Tech

The next generation of consoles launches at the end of the year, but there are plenty of key questions to be answered before release. After months of rumours, Sony finally lifted the lid on the console's architecture, revealing more about what the console can do. Here's what we know so far.
au aussie-broadband internet nbn whistleout

Over 2,000 Australians Are On 1000/50 NBN Plans Already

Thousands of Australians have churned or upgraded their internet plans to the national broadband network's new-gigabit residential offering, Aussie Broadband has revealed.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles