Pokémon Gets A New Puzzle Game And A Toothbrushing App

Mike Fahey

Published 5 hours ago: June 17, 2020 at 11:30 pm
Screenshot: The Pokémon Company
Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

In non-Pokémon Snap news, this morning’s YouTube presentation from The Pokémon Company also revealed free-to-start puzzle game Pokémon Café Mix and Pokémon Smile, a mobile app meant to help children brush their teeth.

Launching on June 23 on Switch, iOS, and Android, Pokémon Café Mix is a match puzzle game in which players complete orders in a restaurant run by pocket monsters. Players recruit Pokémon and build out their café, adding new areas and unlocking more puzzles. It looks super cute.

Image: Nintendo

Pokémon Smile, out today for mobile devices, is an app that turns brushing one’s teeth into a game. It’s packed with ridiculously adorable Pokémon and plenty of special effects to make tooth brushing time fun for kids. Or adults. I’m not judging.

Pokemon Smile. (Screenshot: The Pokémon Company)

Check out the full presentation below for more info on the two new titles, as well as new of Mega Evolutions coming to Pokémon Go.

