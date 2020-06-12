Here's The First Shots From The Demon's Souls Remaster

There was no Bloodborne remake or PC port — yet — but we are getting Demon's Souls again. Announced during the PlayStation 5 games reveal, Bluepoint Studios have been working on bringing FromSoftware's original action-adventure to life for the next-generation.

Naturally, it looks astonishing.

Demon Souls has 16 bosses in total (four from the Boletarian Palace, three in every other world), and a fair few of them are highlighted during the reveal trailer below. From what I can tell, there's shots of the updated Penetrator knight demon, a much sharper looking Dragon God, an updated Dirty Colossus that looks more reminiscent of a balrog these days, and the classic Reaper.

Separate to the launch trailer, Sony sent out five official screenshots to press after the PS5 livestream ended. One of those is above, with the remaining four showing off some of the environments from what looks like the Boletarian Palace.

Bluepoint's work remastering the Uncharted games, Shadow of the Colossus, the God of War Collection for the PS3 and even Gravity Rush has been stellar, so I'm glad they're taking the lead on Demon's Souls. As skilled as they are, it does make me wonder what the studio would be like if they had the chance to work on their own IP. They're as good as any in the business when it comes to optimising and maximising the most out of the Sony platform.