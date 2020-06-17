See Games Differently

Red Dead Online Update Removes Modded KKK From The Game

June 17, 2020
For a little while now modders had been taking advantage of a vulnerability in Rockstar’s Red Dead Online that allowed them to spawn members of the Ku Klux Klan, who are normally only present in the offline singleplayer component. That loophole has now been closed.

As Polygon reports, Red Dead players had been complaining about this for a few days now, providing numerous examples of Klan members turning up in online matches as NPCs, accompanied by some incredibly racist in-game chat from those responsible:

Quietly though, and without issuing a direct statement on the matter, an update to the game earlier this month removed the ability for modders to spawn the models.

Leaving players free to worry about all kinds of other modded things turning up where they’re not supposed to.

