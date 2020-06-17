Red Dead Online Update Removes Modded KKK From The Game

For a little while now modders had been taking advantage of a vulnerability in Rockstar’s Red Dead Online that allowed them to spawn members of the Ku Klux Klan, who are normally only present in the offline singleplayer component. That loophole has now been closed.

As Polygon reports, Red Dead players had been complaining about this for a few days now, providing numerous examples of Klan members turning up in online matches as NPCs, accompanied by some incredibly racist in-game chat from those responsible:

I wouldn't normally share this, but we're seeing more & more posts about it on reddit & Discord Will @RockstarGames ever do anything about modders abusing the "Rockstar Message" text in Red Dead Online & spawning klan npcs? Give us crew/friend only sessions. Stop enabling this pic.twitter.com/WXsRihsrqV — Red Dead Online Community (@RedDeadRDC) June 13, 2020

Quietly though, and without issuing a direct statement on the matter, an update to the game earlier this month removed the ability for modders to spawn the models.

Leaving players free to worry about all kinds of other modded things turning up where they’re not supposed to.