Resident Evil 8 Announced By Capcom

Look who showed up towards the end of Sony’s PlayStation 5 reveal. Why it’s Resident Evil 8, coming in 2021.

Or do we call it Resident Evil: Village, to match up with the rumoured title that’s been circulating for months leading up to the official reveal? How about we split the difference and call it Resident Evil 8: Village?

According to the trailer shown during the PS5 event, it’s Resident Evil 8, and it’s coming to the PS5. Likely PC and Xbox One as well, but it’s Sony’s day. Interesting location, no? Can’t wait to step into the shoes of Ethan again and *watches end of video* nevermind.

Here’s a description of the game and setting, direct from the PlayStation Blog: