Returnal, A New PS5 Game That's A Horrific Groundhog Day In Space

As part of today’s PlayStation 5 reveal event, Sony showed off a Groundhog Day-esque game about repeatedly dying and reawakening called Returnal.
In the trailer, a woman talks about how she dies every day, and each time she comes back, the planet she’s stuck on changes and becomes part of her. “My only hope is to break the cycle before the cycle breaks me,” she says.
She also shoots aliens.
It’s from Resogun developer Housemarque. It does not have a release date yet.
I'm totally behind this, even if it does look heavily inspired by Outer Wilds (which was awesome).