Riding A Roller Coaster In The Age Of Covid-19

Brian Ashcraft

Published 13 hours ago: June 18, 2020 at 8:30 pm -
Filed to:coronavirus
covid 19japan

As Japanese theme parks start to reopen, guidelines have been issued to (hopefully!) help ensure a safe experience for visitors, including visitors being asked not to scream on roller coasters.

Previously, Kotaku reported that haunted houses in Japan are also instituting social distancing and mask-wearing. There have also been suggestions for how people should drink in bars.

Fuji-Q Highland, one of Japan’s biggest theme parks, released a video showing what it’s like riding the Fujiyama roller coaster with a mask and sans screaming. The clips is called the “Magao Challenge” (真顔チャレンジ) or “Serious Look Challenge,” and is supposed to show what it’s like riding a roller coaster while following the park’s new guidelines.

When Fujiyama first debuted, it was the tallest and fastest roller coaster in the world with the steepest drop.

Looks like keeping one’s mask on can be difficult!

