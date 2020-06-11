Riot Games Executive Says George Floyd Was Murdered By Police Because Of His 'Criminal Lifestyle'

All The Games We Want From Sony's Big PlayStation 5 Reveal

Photo: David Dee Delgado, Getty

Ron Johnson, Global Head of Consumer Products at Riot Games, has shared an image on his personal Facebook account that lists George Floyd’s prior convictions before saying “this type of criminal lifestyle never results in good things happening to you or those around you”. He is now being investigated internally by the developer.

As Vice report, Johnson’s Facebook post is some wild shit, his mealy-mouthed own words overshadowed by the ludicrous, fear-mongering image that suggests Floyd, a man murdered by police for buying a packet of cigarettes with a counterfeit $US20 ($29) bill, was somehow on his way to “possibly kill your kid”.

A Riot statement issued to Vice says “We’ll say firmly that the sentiment in that image is abhorrent, against our values, and directly counter to our belief that addressing systemic racism requires immediate societal change.”

Johnson is currently on leave pending the result of Riot’s internal investigation.

Riot, a company whose treatment of women has been the subject of fierce criticism for a number of years now, issued a statement last week outlining their “Commitment to Drive Change”, which includes committing $US1,000,000 ($1,426,550) in donations to minority education and justice programs and a policy of matching “up to $US1,000 ($1,427) per employee for qualifying donations”.

Comments

  • worrito @worrito

    Someone really needs to remove 'Insane bigot' from the hiring criteria there.

    -1
  • jabso @jabso

    Meanwhile their competitors Valve still don't filter out racist terms in user names and other things. I played Dota and was matched with 3 guys from the "COONS" guild.

    0
  • blakeavon @blakeavon

    While I am sure there would be some actually functional and pleasant adults working at Riot games, it sure seems it is nothing breeding ground of some really unpleasant ones and then some.

    0
  • lawlorz @lawlorz

    ohhhh thats pretty poor form removing a legitimate comment.

    0
  • blazenite104 @blazenite104

    It's not as if he's entirely wrong either. Repeat offenders only cause more and more harm to themselves and those around them. People on drugs are unpredictable. some go down easy, others of been known to take a full mag of bullets to go down.

    remember that although the police actions were unnaceptable that doesn't make Floyd somehow not a criminal and somehow not about to do something potentially dangerous. The main cop was definitely out of line and apparently does have quite the history of complaints as well. I just don't want another person to lose his job because some people are so sensitive.

    0

