Riot Games Executive Says George Floyd Was Murdered By Police Because Of His 'Criminal Lifestyle'

Photo: David Dee Delgado, Getty

Ron Johnson, Global Head of Consumer Products at Riot Games, has shared an image on his personal Facebook account that lists George Floyd’s prior convictions before saying “this type of criminal lifestyle never results in good things happening to you or those around you”. He is now being investigated internally by the developer.

As Vice report, Johnson’s Facebook post is some wild shit, his mealy-mouthed own words overshadowed by the ludicrous, fear-mongering image that suggests Floyd, a man murdered by police for buying a packet of cigarettes with a counterfeit $US20 ($29) bill, was somehow on his way to “possibly kill your kid”.

A Riot statement issued to Vice says “We’ll say firmly that the sentiment in that image is abhorrent, against our values, and directly counter to our belief that addressing systemic racism requires immediate societal change.”

Johnson is currently on leave pending the result of Riot’s internal investigation.

Riot, a company whose treatment of women has been the subject of fierce criticism for a number of years now, issued a statement last week outlining their “Commitment to Drive Change”, which includes committing $US1,000,000 ($1,426,550) in donations to minority education and justice programs and a policy of matching “up to $US1,000 ($1,427) per employee for qualifying donations”.