She’s Like A Bird, She’ll Only Fly Away

Luke Plunkett

Published 1 hour ago: June 29, 2020 at 11:00 am -
Filed to:art

Bryan Sola is a Filipino artist who in addition to a ton of Magic cards has also worked for companies like CD Projekt Red and PUBG Corp.

You can see more of Bryan’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

