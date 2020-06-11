Shields Up

Illustration by Sam Woolley
PC gamers have got a pretty great thing going. Interesting, experimental indie games? Yup. Complex strategy simulations? Totally. The shiniest, prettiest versions of big-budget console games? They get a lot of those, too.
E3's a lot more complicated this year. Sure, the event we know as E3 2020 was officially cancelled, but all the announcement and showcases you know and love haven't been. Sort of. Here's all the local dates and times to mark in your calendar.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink