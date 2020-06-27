Shiftry Is Over A Thousand Years Old And Can Read Your Mind

Every Pokemon is interesting and worth talking about. I don’t play a ton of Pokemon, but I do enjoy the universe and I love learning more about the creatures in it. So, Here’s Another Pokemon! It’s Shiftry!

Shiftry Details

Type: Grass/Dark

Average Height: 4′ 03″

Average Weight: 59 kg

First Added In Generation III

Shiftry is described on Bulbapedia as “wicked” and according to multiple Pokedex entries it can not only live for over a thousand years, and read your mind, but it can also create powerful wind storms with its arms. At some point, when a Pokemon becomes this dangerous and powerful, is it just a monster or is it like a demigod?

Of course, knowing this franchise, someone is going to comment that actually Shiftry is really cute in this one episode where it helped Ash and his friends at a bake sale or something. But on the off chance that isn’t the case: Why are people fucking with this thing? I don’t think it’s safe or smart to try and catch, let alone train, a creature that can read your mind.

Screenshot: The Pokemon Company

Considering how old this Pokemon is, and assuming it can live for longer, I do wonder what happens in the Pokemon universe when a trainer dies. They will most likely have Pokemon that have outlived them. What happens to them? Who’s excited to take grandpa’s evil, wicked, and mind-reading demi-god? Can you leave Pokemon in a will?

Also, listen up you bastards: I know this creature’s name is very similar to a certain phrase said in a certain animated TV show. I know. I work and live on the internet. I know, ok. Let’s not make any references or jokes about this animated show in the comments below. The last time I poked that hornet’s nest, people got mad. I don’t feel like debating anyone today.

Favourite Fan Art

Illustration: Fer-gon, DeviantArt

Oh no! It looks like Shiftry got a Crunchyroll account and start binging some anime.

Random Facts

I touched on this briefly, but yeah, this creature can create powerful and cold wind storms with its arms. Oddly, not an ice-type Pokemon.

According to some Pokedex entries, humans fear this thing. Which seems totally fair. I’m living in Kansas and not in the Pokemon universe and this thing seems dangerous and not something I want to be near.

It has been seen leading groups of Seedots and Nuzleafs. I hope it’s a better boss than last week’s Pokemon.

Best Comment From Last Week

I’ve been reading these posts but never commented. I think it’s worth mentioning that this is a very cool thing that you do and it makes Pokemon even more interesting, even for people that don’t follow it anymore. Thanks for the fun reads. -HelluKitty

I’m always happy when folks leave comments like these. It makes me feel great! And it reminds me why I really write every day. For you folks!

And money. The money is key. I need to pay my rent. But then it’s you folks.

Previously On Here’s Another Pokemon…