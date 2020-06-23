See Games Differently

Shooty Skies Is Now A VR Game, Shooty Skies Overdrive

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 6 mins ago: June 23, 2020 at 12:43 pm -
Filed to:au
australian games industrymighty gamesshooty skies overdrive
shooty skies overdrive

Shooty Skies has enjoyed life as a top-down shooter and a Mario Maker-esque platformer. Now, the franchise is getting a new lease of life in VR as Shooty Skies Overdrive.

Made for the HTC Vive, Valve Index, Cosmos, Oculus Quest and Rift, Shooty Skies Overdrive follows a well-known formula. Inspired by bullet hell games, players deal with a series of procedurally generated waves, batting them back by controlling the Shooty Skies pilot on their hand.

You can see how it plays below in a mixed reality trailer featuring Aussie VR streamer Naysy. It’s a pretty good indication of what you’re in for.

There’s options for seated play, if you don’t have a full roomscale setup. More pilots are available through side missions, and as you play you’ll unlock chainsaws, sharks, and other interesting weapons to go with your basic gun.

Shooty Skies Overdrive launches on Steam on August 7. If you want it sooner, it’ll hit the Oculus Store on July 2 Australian time. There’s no price officially listed yet, but I’m told it’ll be $14.50 Australian on Steam and around $14.99 on Oculus.

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is Kotaku's editor, who writes about the video games industry.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.