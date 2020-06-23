Shooty Skies Is Now A VR Game, Shooty Skies Overdrive

Shooty Skies has enjoyed life as a top-down shooter and a Mario Maker-esque platformer. Now, the franchise is getting a new lease of life in VR as Shooty Skies Overdrive.

Made for the HTC Vive, Valve Index, Cosmos, Oculus Quest and Rift, Shooty Skies Overdrive follows a well-known formula. Inspired by bullet hell games, players deal with a series of procedurally generated waves, batting them back by controlling the Shooty Skies pilot on their hand.

You can see how it plays below in a mixed reality trailer featuring Aussie VR streamer Naysy. It’s a pretty good indication of what you’re in for.

There’s options for seated play, if you don’t have a full roomscale setup. More pilots are available through side missions, and as you play you’ll unlock chainsaws, sharks, and other interesting weapons to go with your basic gun.

Shooty Skies Overdrive launches on Steam on August 7. If you want it sooner, it’ll hit the Oculus Store on July 2 Australian time. There’s no price officially listed yet, but I’m told it’ll be $14.50 Australian on Steam and around $14.99 on Oculus.