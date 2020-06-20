‘Shop Contest: The PS5 Cat, Winners!

One cute and futuristic cat caught my attention during the PS5 reveal. So I asked you folks to add this furball to more games, movies and TV shows. Everyone deserves a good, future cat.

Our winning image this week comes from sciteach who pulls off the rare back-to-back wins! Can they be stopped next week?

It was nice to have a bunch of images that just featured a cat. It was a good and much-needed break from the world. You all did great this week! I was surprised by how much variety we got with one cat.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favourites.

ATORASU wins the award for “Best Cat Featured In Cats, The Film Based On The Musical, Cats.”

Phobox grabs the award for “Weirdest Star Wars EU Novel.”

Mortal Dictata receives the award for “Best PS5 Launch Game.”

Cecil_Banon is banned and gets nothing.

Mrichston picks up the award for “Most Expensive Photoshop Image.”

Done With Kinja wins the award for “Best New Disney+ Film!”

MonoArtan is banned and forced to talk to that weird hologram kid for the next full week.

Barry Wombleton snags the award for “Worst Remake.”

Badonkagronk gets the award for “Best Image Featuring POG Star, Alf.”

And finally, Richardrae1 wins the award for “Cutest Alien Monster.”

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.