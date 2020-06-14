‘Shop Contest: The PS5 Cat

A lot of people are having fun with the PS5 console and how wild it looks. But I think the real star of the PS5 event earlier this week was the cat from the upcoming game Stray. Let’s have fun with this cat!

Your challenge this week: Spread the PS5 cat around.

Add this great cat to other games, movies, TV shows, or anything else. Everyone deserves a cat. I’ve even heard that everyone wants to be a cat. But I can’t confirm that.

Here’s a pre-cut out cat for you to use in your own images.

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!

Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!