Sony Will Now Reveal The PlayStation 5 On June 11

Sony today has announced that June 11 is when they will have their big PlayStation 5 reveal event.

Specifically on June 11 at 9:00 BST (4 PM ET). That’s when Sony will finally reveal more details and show some games coming to the PS5 when the new console releases later this year.

The first indication that this was the new event day popped up on Twitch, as some folks spotted PS5 ads with June 11 and shared screenshots on Resetera. Sony then confirmed the new date on Twitter.

See you Thursday, June 11 at 1:00pm Pacific time (9:00pm BST) for a look at the future of gaming on #PS5: https://t.co/9XJkXYProo pic.twitter.com/8EoN34UPdd — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 8, 2020

The PlayStation 5 “Future of Gaming” event was first planned for June 4 but was delayed on June 1 due to protests around the globe over police brutality against Black People. The company has been active on social media showing their support for Black Lives Matter and the protests, with the official Sony Twitter account posting on May 31: “We stand in solidarity today and every day with the Black community.”

On May 13, Sony said they didn’t change any of their release plans for the PS5 due to the covid-19 pandemic. Though Bloomberg reported that the company might build and ship fewer PS5s this year, though that reportedly is because of the high costs of producing the console and not because of covid-19.