The Best Deals From Steam’s Massive Summer Sale

Steam’s Summer Sale has begun off Friday with a load of epic deals on the latest games. With thousands of offers, there’s bound to be something here just for you. From discounts on recent hits like Borderlands 3 and Doom Eternal to bargains on the best single and multi-player games around, let’s dive in.

Some early highlights for the sale can be found in Steam’s ‘Featured Deals’ section. First up, you can grab Borderlands 3 for $44.97. It’s about the cheapest the game’s been to date, so it’s well worth checking out.

Other highlights are rollercoaster builder Planet Coaster for $16.23, multiplayer board game sim Tabletop Simulator for $14.47 and the hellish Doom Eternal for $49.97. You can also grab VR sequel Half-Life: Alyx for $63.71.

Any purchase over $45 grants an extra $8 saving, so factor that into your purchasing decisions.

Here’s the best of the other deals.

The Best Steam Summer Sale Deals Under $50

A Plague Tale – $20.38

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – $29.68

Barotrauma – $23.39

Borderlands 3 – $44.97

Cloudpunk – $21.71

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – $27.47

Deep Rock Galactic – $33.71

Dead Cells – $21.57

Devil May Cry 5 – $27.47

Disco Elysium – $42.71

Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition – $38.97

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition – $32.47

Doom Eternal – $49.97

Gloomhaven – $26.96

GreedFall – $41.97

Hades – $28.76

Hitman 2: Gold Edition – $41.98

Jackbox Party Pack 6 – $30.06

Jump Force – $26.39

Monster Hunter: World – $29.66

Mordhau – $34.36

Mortal Kombat 11 – $27.98

Moving Out – $26.96

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the Witch Witch – Remastered – $44.97

Ori and the Will of the Wisps – $31.96

Outer Wilds – $23.97

Outward – $23.98

Pathologic 2 – $20.97

Planet Zoo – $45.46

Rage 2 – $29.98

Remnant: From the Ashes – $34.17

Sims 4 – $24.99 (Expansion Packs – $11.99 to $34.99 excluding Eco Lifestyle)

Skater XL – $23.16

Spyro: Reignited Trilogy – $34.97

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition – $29.96

The Yakuza Bundle (Includes 0, Kiwami and Kiwami 2) – $39.62

Total War: ROME II – Emperor Edition – $22.49

Total War: WARHAMMER II – $30.59

Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition – $25.82

Warhammer Underworlds: Online – $27.99

The Best Deals Under $20

A Way Out – $19.97

AMID EVIL – $17.37

Baba Is You – $17.20

BioShock: The Collection – $15.99

Black Mesa – $18.81

Cities: Skylines – $10.73

Cultist Simulator – $19.39

Dead By Daylight – $11.58

DUSK – $17.37

Elite Dangerous – $10.73

Gold With Your Friends – $17.20

Graveyard Keeper – $11.29

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice – $12.88

Hitman GOTY – $16.23

Katana ZERO – $14.40

Little Misfortune – $18.81

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy – $19.97

Planet Coaster – $16.23

Prey – $13.48

Project Winter – $18.75

Slay the Spire – $17.97

Stardew Valley – $10.19

Stranded Deep – $15.05

Tabletop Simulator – $14.47

The Forest VR – $14.47

The Long Dark – $10.73

The Isle – $19.39

The Witness – $13.09

Titanfall 2 – $13.18

Two Point Hospital – $18.69

Watch_Dogs 2 – $17.99

We Happy Few – $16.99

What Remains of Edith Finch – $11.58

Worms W.M.D. – $10.73

Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Edition – $11.58

The Best Deals Under $10

A Short Hike – $8.05

Armello – $7.99

Batman: The Telltale Series – $5.73

Bayonetta – $6.24

Black Desert Online – $6.49

Chrono Trigger – $8.97

Crypt of the NecroDancer – $4.30

Darkest Dungeon – $8.98

Dishonored – $4.48

Donut County – $9.25

Don’t Starve Together – $7.31

Dragon Age: Origins – Ultimate Edition – $9.98

Exit the Gungeon – $10.87

Final Fantasy VII – $8.97

Firewatch – $7.23

Golf It – $6.47

Grim Dawn – $7.19

GRIS – $9.58

Hollow Knight – $8.75

L.A. Noire – $8.73

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers – $7.23

Little Nightmares – $7.23

Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime – $7.98

Monster Prom – $6.78

Moonlighter – $9.84

Mount & Blade: Warband – $6.98

Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition – $7.24

Oblivion GOTY – $8.98

Outlast – $4.34

SOMA – $4.29

Sonic Generations Collection – $1.20

Sonic Mania – $8.49

Styx: Master of Shadows – $5.99

Terraria – $7.12

The Banner Saga – $5.79

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth – $9.99

Undertale – $4.93

Ultimate Chicken Horse – $9.67

XCOM: Enemy Unknown – $9.98

You can check out all these deals and more at the Steam Summer Sale hub. The sale runs from June 26 to July 10 at 3am so there’s plenty of time to search.

With thousands of games on offer, we can’t cover them all! If you spot a deal we haven’t mentioned, feel free to share it in the comments below or on Kotaku Australia’s Discord server.