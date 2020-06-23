See Games Differently

Stellar Struggles

Luke Plunkett

Published 4 hours ago: June 23, 2020 at 11:30 am -
Filed to:art

Gavin Rothery is a veteran concept artist who has worked on everything from Moon to Star Citizen to his own short film, The Last Man.

You can see more of Gavin’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

