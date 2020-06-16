See Games Differently

Super Mario LEGO Is Launching First In Japan

Brian Ashcraft

Published 13 hours ago: June 16, 2020 at 8:05 pm -
Filed to:japan
legomariosuper mario lego
Screenshot: Nintendo
Screenshot: Nintendo

Previously, Kotaku reported that Super Mario LEGO was launching on August 1 in North America. Today, Nintendo announced that the Starter Course and two expansion sets will launch first in Japan on July 10.

As you can see, besides the Starter Course, the two expansion sets include Piranha Plant Power Slide and Desert Pokey Expansion.

Image: Nintendo
Image: Nintendo
Image: Nintendo

All three sets will be available at retailers across the country, including LEGO stores and the Nintendo Tokyo shop.

In Japan, the full range of expansions will launch on August 1, when Super Mario LEGO goes on sale internationally. 

