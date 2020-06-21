See Games Differently

Talk Amongst Yourselves

5
Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 2 hours ago: June 22, 2020 at 8:20 am -
Filed to:au
talk amongst yourselves

It’s Talk Amongst Yourselves: the friendliest gaming community on the web. Find a new clan, organise a dinner, rant about Windows 10: whatever your flavour, you’ll find some kind, like-minded folk in TAY!

Added bonus: if you haven’t already, come join our Discord server! A fresh invite link is in the story below.

Join Kotaku Australia On Discord

Hey folks, this is Kotaku Australia with a very fun announcement. We've recently started up a Discord channel for you to share your love of all things gaming and pop culture — and we'd love for you to join us.

Read more

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is Kotaku's editor, who writes about the video games industry.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • Not a fan of the comments section, would like to see notifications when someone replies and be able to see comment history.

    Also the way the comment chain moves so far over to the right until it’s basically one word per line is annoying to read.

    Reply

  • I’m sure everyone has an opinion on how the website redesign has turned out so pivoting away from that, what’s everyone’s thought on Person 4 Golden on PC?

    Reply

  • I do not like review bombing but I can see where some of the fans are coming from. I loved the first game, bought the collectors edition for part 2 and have roughly played around 10 hours of the story so far and all I can say from what i’ve played is that the story is pretty bad as compared to the first game, the gameplay is terrific and probably better than the first game, I enjoy the stealth sections of the game and have been in some pretty intense battles but the story just brings it down a lot for me.

    I have seen some of the leaks and I am not looking forward to playing the second half of the game where I have to play as I character I know I just cannot learn to sympathize with but I will give it a chance and ride it out until the end and see how it goes. Other than those points I’ve been enjoying the game so far and love playing as Ellie

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.