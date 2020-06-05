The Best Deals From Nintendo eShop's 1000+ Game Sale

Nintendo's latest sale is a big one with over 1000 games going cheap. From blockbuster savings on AAA titles to solid prices on indie hits like recent Aussie game Moving Out and Kotaku Australia favourite Slay the Spire, there's plenty to check out. Let's dive in with the best deals on offer.

Moving Out from SMG Studio released in April and is now on sale for $30. It's an incredibly fun whacky physics simulator and great if you're into trashing houses.

Both the Spyro and Crash Bandicoot remastered collections are also on sale for $34.95. They're worth picking up even if you've never tried the games before. Both collections represent the best of classic platforming games and look totally gorgeous in remastered form.

The Scribblenauts franchise (one of my personal favourites) is also currently on sale. The Scribblenauts Mega Pack contains both Scribblenauts Unlimited and Scribblenauts Unmasked. It's going for $22.47 and is well worth it for two of the most fun and creative games out there.

Here's the best of the rest deals.

A Hat in Time - $29.40

Ashen - $32.39

Assassin's Creed III Remastered - $25.88

Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $55.96

Cat Quest - $3.87

Cat Quest II - $15.75

Children of Morta - $21.99

Civilization VI - $44.97

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $34.95

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $41.97

Dead Cells - $28.12

Devil May Cry - $17.97

Devil May Cry 2 - $17.97

Diablo III: Eternal Collection - $44.99

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Complete Edition - $55.96

Divinity Original Sin 2: Definitive Edition - $52.50

Donut County - $8.99

Dragon Ball FighterZ - $35.98

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - $29.68

Dragon's Dogma - $26.56

Earthlock - $7.50

Felix the Reaper - $12.75

FIFA 20 - $27.98

Goat Simulator: The Goaty - $11.25

Golf Story - $11.25

God Eater 3 - $42.47

GRIS - $11.97

Just Dance 2019 - $23.08

Just Dance 2020 - $34.97

Katamari Damacy Reroll - $14.97

Lego Harry Potter Collection - $27.47

Lego DC Villains - $29.68

Little Nightmares - $15.66

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - $22.18

Mega Man 11 - $19.97

Mega Man X Legacy Collection - $14.97

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 - $14.97

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $33.71

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom - $26.55

Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate - $31.98

Moonlight - $15.00

Mortal Kombat 11 - $34.97

Moving Out - $30.00

My Friend Pedro - $18.00

Naruto Ninja Storm Trilogy - $39.95

Night Trap - $3.59

Nine Parchments - $9.00

Okami HD - $14.97

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3: Deluxe Edition - $22.48

Ori and the Blind Forest - $20.96

Overcooked! Special Edition - $8.84

Overcooked! 2 - $22.50

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $19.97

Pikuniku - $9.75

Resident Evil Revelations - $12.47

Resident Evil Revelations 2 - $12.38

Resident Evil - $17.17

Resident Evil 4 - $19.97

Resident Evil 5 - $19.97

Resident Evil 6 - $19.97

Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $22.47

Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $40.59

Slay the Spire - $25.42

South Park: The Stick of Truth - $22.18

Sonic Mania - $18.86

Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $34.95

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition - $27.98

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition - $39.97

Terraria - $41.96

The Witcher III: Complete Edition - $55.96

Two Point Hospital - $41.96

Uno - $5.72

Unravel Two - $9.99

The full list is available to view on the Nintendo eShop via Switch.

Do you see anything on the list that catches your eye? Have any recommendations for your fellow Kotaku Australia readers? Hop into the comments below.