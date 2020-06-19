See Games Differently

The Best Gaming Deals From Big W’s Toy Mania Sale

Big W’s Toy Mania sale kicked off this week with a bunch of great gaming deals. There’s some hefty discounts on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One titles like The Outer Worlds and you can even get a Nintendo Switch console for cheap. Let’s dive in with what’s on offer.

First up, the Nintendo Switch is currently back in stock and on sale. You can save $20 on the regular Nintendo Switch (now going for $449) and $30 on the Nintendo Switch Lite (going for $299).

There’s also a handful of first party Switch games going for $5 or $10 off at the moment. It’s not a huge saving, but it’s rare for Nintendo games to go on sale at all so if anything catches your eye, jump in.

Currently, you can get Luigi’s Mansion 3 for $64, Breath of the Wild for $74 and Super Mario Odyssey for $64.

Here’s the best deals from the rest of the sale.

Big W: Nintendo Switch Deals

  • Civilization 6 – $59
  • Carnival Games – $39
  • Darksiders Genesis – $39
  • FIFA 19 – $10
  • FIFA 20 – $29
  • Hasbro Game Night – $29
  • Just Dance 2020 – $49
  • LEGO Harry Potter Collection – $39
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – $39
  • Luigi’s Mansion 3 – $64
  • Minecraft Switch Edition – $39
  • Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate – $59
  • My Hero One’s Justice 2 – $59
  • New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – $64
  • Pixark – $34
  • Samurai Shodown – $49
  • Super Mario Odyssey – $64
  • Super Mario Party – $64
  • Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD – $49
  • Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair – $49

Big W: PlayStation 4 and Xbox One Deals

  • Battlefield 1 Revolution Edition (XBO) – $24
  • Battlefield V (XBO | PS4) – $29
  • Borderlands 3 (XBO | PS4) – $34
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (XBO | PS4) – $19
  • Cities Skylines Parklife Edition (XBO) – $39
  • Darksiders Genesis (PS4) – $29
  • DOOM (XBO | PS4) – $19
  • DOOM VFR (PSVR) – $29
  • Devil May Cry HD Collection (PS4) – $24
  • DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition (PS4) – $24
  • Devil May Cry 5 (PS4) – $39
  • Dishonored (XBO | PS4) – $17
  • F1 2019 (PS4) – $49
  • Fallout 4 (XBO | PS4) – $19
  • Grid (XBO | PS4) – $49
  • Hunt: Showdown (XBO | PS4) – $39
  • Jurassic World Evolution (XBO) – $49
  • LEGO DC Super Villains (XBO | PS4) – $29
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 (XBO | PS4) – $29
  • Kingdom Hearts 3 (XBO) – $24
  • Kingdom Hearts: The Story So Far (PS4) – $24
  • Man of Medan (XBO | PS4) – $24
  • Monster Hunter: World (PS4) – $29
  • Mortal Kombat (XBO | PS4) – $29
  • Need for Speed Heat (XBO | PS4) – $39
  • Pixark (XBO | PS4) – $34
  • Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville (XBO | PS4) – $29
  • Prey (PS4) – $20
  • Rage 2 (XBO | PS4) – $39
  • Red Dead Redemption II (XBO | PS4) – $44
  • Remnant: From the Ashes (XBO | PS4) – $39
  • Shenmue III Day One Edition (PS4) – $34
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts (XBO | PS4) – $49
  • Space Junkies VR (PSVR) – $24
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (XBO | PS4) – $39
  • The Outer Worlds (XBO | PS4) – $39
  • Two Point Hospital (XBO | PS4) – $49
  • World War Z (XBO) – $49
  • WWE 2K20 (XBO | PS4) – $29

The PlayStation Days of Play deals also appear to be ongoing, so you can grab a bunch of PlayStation Hits including Uncharted 4 and inFAMOUS Second Son for $19.

You can view the full range of games on sale at the Big W Toy Mania hub. Is there anything you’ll be picking up?

    • I picked some up yesterday, there were loads at my store. EB games will price match them also, I offloaded some old games in exchange for them at the discounted price.

