The Best Gaming Deals From Big W’s Toy Mania Sale

Big W’s Toy Mania sale kicked off this week with a bunch of great gaming deals. There’s some hefty discounts on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One titles like The Outer Worlds and you can even get a Nintendo Switch console for cheap. Let’s dive in with what’s on offer.
First up, the Nintendo Switch is currently back in stock and on sale. You can save $20 on the regular Nintendo Switch (now going for $449) and $30 on the Nintendo Switch Lite (going for $299).
There’s also a handful of first party Switch games going for $5 or $10 off at the moment. It’s not a huge saving, but it’s rare for Nintendo games to go on sale at all so if anything catches your eye, jump in.
Currently, you can get Luigi’s Mansion 3 for $64, Breath of the Wild for $74 and Super Mario Odyssey for $64.
Here’s the best deals from the rest of the sale.
Big W: Nintendo Switch Deals
- Civilization 6 – $59
- Carnival Games – $39
- Darksiders Genesis – $39
- FIFA 19 – $10
- FIFA 20 – $29
- Hasbro Game Night – $29
- Just Dance 2020 – $49
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection – $39
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – $39
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 – $64
- Minecraft Switch Edition – $39
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate – $59
- My Hero One’s Justice 2 – $59
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – $64
- Pixark – $34
- Samurai Shodown – $49
- Super Mario Odyssey – $64
- Super Mario Party – $64
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD – $49
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair – $49
Big W: PlayStation 4 and Xbox One Deals
- Battlefield 1 Revolution Edition (XBO) – $24
- Battlefield V (XBO | PS4) – $29
- Borderlands 3 (XBO | PS4) – $34
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (XBO | PS4) – $19
- Cities Skylines Parklife Edition (XBO) – $39
- Darksiders Genesis (PS4) – $29
- DOOM (XBO | PS4) – $19
- DOOM VFR (PSVR) – $29
- Devil May Cry HD Collection (PS4) – $24
- DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition (PS4) – $24
- Devil May Cry 5 (PS4) – $39
- Dishonored (XBO | PS4) – $17
- F1 2019 (PS4) – $49
- Fallout 4 (XBO | PS4) – $19
- Grid (XBO | PS4) – $49
- Hunt: Showdown (XBO | PS4) – $39
- Jurassic World Evolution (XBO) – $49
- LEGO DC Super Villains (XBO | PS4) – $29
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 (XBO | PS4) – $29
- Kingdom Hearts 3 (XBO) – $24
- Kingdom Hearts: The Story So Far (PS4) – $24
- Man of Medan (XBO | PS4) – $24
- Monster Hunter: World (PS4) – $29
- Mortal Kombat (XBO | PS4) – $29
- Need for Speed Heat (XBO | PS4) – $39
- Pixark (XBO | PS4) – $34
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville (XBO | PS4) – $29
- Prey (PS4) – $20
- Rage 2 (XBO | PS4) – $39
- Red Dead Redemption II (XBO | PS4) – $44
- Remnant: From the Ashes (XBO | PS4) – $39
- Shenmue III Day One Edition (PS4) – $34
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts (XBO | PS4) – $49
- Space Junkies VR (PSVR) – $24
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (XBO | PS4) – $39
- The Outer Worlds (XBO | PS4) – $39
- Two Point Hospital (XBO | PS4) – $49
- World War Z (XBO) – $49
- WWE 2K20 (XBO | PS4) – $29
The PlayStation Days of Play deals also appear to be ongoing, so you can grab a bunch of PlayStation Hits including Uncharted 4 and inFAMOUS Second Son for $19.
You can view the full range of games on sale at the Big W Toy Mania hub. Is there anything you’ll be picking up?