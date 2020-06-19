The Best Gaming Deals From Big W’s Toy Mania Sale

Big W’s Toy Mania sale kicked off this week with a bunch of great gaming deals. There’s some hefty discounts on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One titles like The Outer Worlds and you can even get a Nintendo Switch console for cheap. Let’s dive in with what’s on offer.

First up, the Nintendo Switch is currently back in stock and on sale. You can save $20 on the regular Nintendo Switch (now going for $449) and $30 on the Nintendo Switch Lite (going for $299).

There’s also a handful of first party Switch games going for $5 or $10 off at the moment. It’s not a huge saving, but it’s rare for Nintendo games to go on sale at all so if anything catches your eye, jump in.

Currently, you can get Luigi’s Mansion 3 for $64, Breath of the Wild for $74 and Super Mario Odyssey for $64.

Here’s the best deals from the rest of the sale.

Civilization 6 – $59

Carnival Games – $39

Darksiders Genesis – $39

FIFA 19 – $10

FIFA 20 – $29

Hasbro Game Night – $29

Just Dance 2020 – $49

LEGO Harry Potter Collection – $39

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – $39

Luigi’s Mansion 3 – $64

Minecraft Switch Edition – $39

Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate – $59

My Hero One’s Justice 2 – $59

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – $64

Pixark – $34

Samurai Shodown – $49

Super Mario Odyssey – $64

Super Mario Party – $64

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD – $49

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair – $49

Battlefield 1 Revolution Edition (XBO) – $24

Battlefield V (XBO | PS4) – $29

Borderlands 3 (XBO | PS4) – $34

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (XBO | PS4) – $19

Cities Skylines Parklife Edition (XBO) – $39

Darksiders Genesis (PS4) – $29

DOOM (XBO | PS4) – $19

DOOM VFR (PSVR) – $29

Devil May Cry HD Collection (PS4) – $24

DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition (PS4) – $24

Devil May Cry 5 (PS4) – $39

Dishonored (XBO | PS4) – $17

F1 2019 (PS4) – $49

Fallout 4 (XBO | PS4) – $19

Grid (XBO | PS4) – $49

Hunt: Showdown (XBO | PS4) – $39

Jurassic World Evolution (XBO) – $49

LEGO DC Super Villains (XBO | PS4) – $29

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 (XBO | PS4) – $29

Kingdom Hearts 3 (XBO) – $24

Kingdom Hearts: The Story So Far (PS4) – $24

Man of Medan (XBO | PS4) – $24

Monster Hunter: World (PS4) – $29

Mortal Kombat (XBO | PS4) – $29

Need for Speed Heat (XBO | PS4) – $39

Pixark (XBO | PS4) – $34

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville (XBO | PS4) – $29

Prey (PS4) – $20

Rage 2 (XBO | PS4) – $39

Red Dead Redemption II (XBO | PS4) – $44

Remnant: From the Ashes (XBO | PS4) – $39

Shenmue III Day One Edition (PS4) – $34

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts (XBO | PS4) – $49

Space Junkies VR (PSVR) – $24

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (XBO | PS4) – $39

The Outer Worlds (XBO | PS4) – $39

Two Point Hospital (XBO | PS4) – $49

World War Z (XBO) – $49

WWE 2K20 (XBO | PS4) – $29

The PlayStation Days of Play deals also appear to be ongoing, so you can grab a bunch of PlayStation Hits including Uncharted 4 and inFAMOUS Second Son for $19.

You can view the full range of games on sale at the Big W Toy Mania hub. Is there anything you’ll be picking up?