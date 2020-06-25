See Games Differently

The Entire First Rayman Game Has Been Remade (And Then Some)

Luke Plunkett

The first Rayman was released back in 1995. That’s old as hell, and without a modern way to enjoy the original, fan Ryemanni decided to not just recreate the classic, but add loads of new stuff to it as well.

The result is Rayman Redemption, available now (for free) over on Gamejolt, which is “is a reimagination of the original Rayman game from 1995″ that “features a lot of new content, including new worlds, levels, minigames and stuff to collect and complete.”

It looks great! And best of all, for folks like me scarred by how hard this game was, there’s a new easier difficulty to pick if you just want to reacquaint yourself with the game’s levels, and not its trauma.

