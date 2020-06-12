The Internet Reacts To The PlayStation 5

The future is here, and it has curves. Rather than the V-shaped, UFO monstrosity some expected, the first two revisions of the PlayStation 5 are a two-tone white-on-black shape. It's a little reminiscent of an Alienware PC, or Astro Bot, and there's a disc-free version.
Naturally, the internet went wild.
Only the white-black version of the console was shown, which naturally spawned jokes about the all-black alternative:
Leaked image of the PS5 in all black #PS5 #PS5Reveal pic.twitter.com/OTaUizD2X2
— Daithi De Nogla (@DaithiDeNogla) June 11, 2020
But for the most part, the futuristic, almost concept art-esque stylings were well received. Some complained that the console was a bit too similar to networking hardware (routers in particular).
Make no mistake - console manufacturers want digital-only consoles to become the norm ASAP.
The Digital Edition is sleeker and doubtlessly cheaper. Many average consumers will be convinced by it.
Physical media's end is nigh. pic.twitter.com/h1NIkcG7un
— Ryan Brown ???? (@Toadsanime) June 11, 2020
PS5 looks like a modem #PS5 #PS5Reveal pic.twitter.com/pfimd246hf
— Daithi De Nogla (@DaithiDeNogla) June 11, 2020
Isn’t she gorgeous though? #PS5 pic.twitter.com/e6xrG4MncA
— Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) June 11, 2020
The #PS5 looks like they had someone in 2002 design what a console would look like in 2020.
— Tanooki Joe (@TanookiKuribo) June 11, 2020
The #PS5 looks like a fucking WiFi router. pic.twitter.com/XyxqYcqZGF
— Cristian (@ItzMeCristiann) June 11, 2020
You vs the guy she tells you not to worry about #PlayStation5 #PS5 pic.twitter.com/sqFJVgyBW0
— Jack The Ripper (@MrLightningVolt) June 11, 2020
I'm glad #PS5 is pushing smaller and more experimental titles instead of just "look shiny graphics and cutscenes"... Now this is the PlayStation I know.
I mean it's not as experimental as PS2 launch titles, but still.
The console design looks straight out of early 2000s tho ngl
— miiya ミイヤ ???? ????️⚧️ (@PearlteaRizzy) June 11, 2020
It looks like a router, but I dig it. #PS5
— Sterf (@FemSteph) June 11, 2020
#PS5 looks like my modem
— shofu (@shofu) June 11, 2020
Why does the Ps5 look like your nans wifi router????????#ps5 pic.twitter.com/zetfoGvJCn
— Luis???? (@afcIuis) June 11, 2020
#PS5 looks like the illest wireless router of all-time pic.twitter.com/xei97V7fnX
— Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) June 11, 2020
Why does the new #ps5 look like that new Avengers uniform #PS5Reveal pic.twitter.com/6NK08UAFuU
— Its fun to be in the corner (@squishy_hokori) June 11, 2020
Others had fun drawing comparisons to the white curves and previous generations, like the Wii.
Yo guys the ps5 looks fuckin great!#PS5 pic.twitter.com/Ed6IQvb2Tv
— Derevanent (@Derevanent1) June 11, 2020
All in all, "slick" was a common refrain. Jokes aside, it's nice that the PS5 is aesthetically hugely different from the previous generation. It still looks a bit like a pre-built PC — which I mean, that's kind of what consoles are these days — but at least it didn't look like there was pressure-sensitive buttons.
The new #PS5 looks very sleek.
Want. #PS5Reveal pic.twitter.com/k79ende6E1
— SayNoToRage (@SayNoToRage) June 11, 2020
What did you think of the PS5's design — and how much would you pay for what you saw on show today?
Here's What The PS5 Looks Like
Today, Sony showed off the PlayStation 5, which spits in the face of the idea of non-rounded corners.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink