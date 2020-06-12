The Internet Reacts To The PlayStation 5

The future is here, and it has curves. Rather than the V-shaped, UFO monstrosity some expected, the first two revisions of the PlayStation 5 are a two-tone white-on-black shape. It's a little reminiscent of an Alienware PC, or Astro Bot, and there's a disc-free version.

Naturally, the internet went wild.

Only the white-black version of the console was shown, which naturally spawned jokes about the all-black alternative:

But for the most part, the futuristic, almost concept art-esque stylings were well received. Some complained that the console was a bit too similar to networking hardware (routers in particular).

Others had fun drawing comparisons to the white curves and previous generations, like the Wii.

All in all, "slick" was a common refrain. Jokes aside, it's nice that the PS5 is aesthetically hugely different from the previous generation. It still looks a bit like a pre-built PC — which I mean, that's kind of what consoles are these days — but at least it didn't look like there was pressure-sensitive buttons.

What did you think of the PS5's design — and how much would you pay for what you saw on show today?

