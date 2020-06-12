The Internet Reacts To The PlayStation 5

The future is here, and it has curves. Rather than the V-shaped, UFO monstrosity some expected, the first two revisions of the PlayStation 5 are a two-tone white-on-black shape. It's a little reminiscent of an Alienware PC, or Astro Bot, and there's a disc-free version.

Naturally, the internet went wild.

Only the white-black version of the console was shown, which naturally spawned jokes about the all-black alternative:

Leaked image of the PS5 in all black #PS5 #PS5Reveal pic.twitter.com/OTaUizD2X2 — Daithi De Nogla (@DaithiDeNogla) June 11, 2020

But for the most part, the futuristic, almost concept art-esque stylings were well received. Some complained that the console was a bit too similar to networking hardware (routers in particular).

Make no mistake - console manufacturers want digital-only consoles to become the norm ASAP. The Digital Edition is sleeker and doubtlessly cheaper. Many average consumers will be convinced by it. Physical media's end is nigh. pic.twitter.com/h1NIkcG7un — Ryan Brown ???? (@Toadsanime) June 11, 2020

The #PS5 looks like they had someone in 2002 design what a console would look like in 2020. — Tanooki Joe (@TanookiKuribo) June 11, 2020

You vs the guy she tells you not to worry about #PlayStation5 #PS5 pic.twitter.com/sqFJVgyBW0 — Jack The Ripper (@MrLightningVolt) June 11, 2020

I'm glad #PS5 is pushing smaller and more experimental titles instead of just "look shiny graphics and cutscenes"... Now this is the PlayStation I know. I mean it's not as experimental as PS2 launch titles, but still. The console design looks straight out of early 2000s tho ngl — miiya ミイヤ ???? ????️‍⚧️ (@PearlteaRizzy) June 11, 2020

It looks like a router, but I dig it. #PS5 — Sterf (@FemSteph) June 11, 2020

#PS5 looks like my modem — shofu (@shofu) June 11, 2020

Why does the Ps5 look like your nans wifi router????????#ps5 pic.twitter.com/zetfoGvJCn — Luis???? (@afcIuis) June 11, 2020

#PS5 looks like the illest wireless router of all-time pic.twitter.com/xei97V7fnX — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) June 11, 2020

Why does the new #ps5 look like that new Avengers uniform #PS5Reveal pic.twitter.com/6NK08UAFuU — Its fun to be in the corner (@squishy_hokori) June 11, 2020

Others had fun drawing comparisons to the white curves and previous generations, like the Wii.

All in all, "slick" was a common refrain. Jokes aside, it's nice that the PS5 is aesthetically hugely different from the previous generation. It still looks a bit like a pre-built PC — which I mean, that's kind of what consoles are these days — but at least it didn't look like there was pressure-sensitive buttons.

What did you think of the PS5's design — and how much would you pay for what you saw on show today?