The PlayStation PocketStation Makes For An Excellent Backpack

Brian Ashcraft

Published 3 hours ago: June 22, 2020 at 7:08 pm -
japan
pocketstation sony

Remember the PocketStation? Released in Japan for the original PlayStation, it was a Memory Card peripheral outfitted with LCD screen and the ability to run software. Turns out the PocketStation’s shape works very well in backpack-form.

Twitter user Yoshito created this PocketStation backpack. It’s not working or playable, of course, but does feature the white Sony cat Toro from Dokodemo Issho.

This backpack sure looks excellent!

