The PlayStation PocketStation Makes For An Excellent Backpack

Remember the PocketStation? Released in Japan for the original PlayStation, it was a Memory Card peripheral outfitted with LCD screen and the ability to run software. Turns out the PocketStation’s shape works very well in backpack-form.
Twitter user Yoshito created this PocketStation backpack. It’s not working or playable, of course, but does feature the white Sony cat Toro from Dokodemo Issho.
ポケステリュック作った！トロのドット絵が動く鞄！#どこでもいっしょ pic.twitter.com/o1fdik67gx
— ヨシヒ (@roto2hishiyo) June 21, 2020
This backpack sure looks excellent!
